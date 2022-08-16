Read full article on original website
Nebraska football: Scott Frost names starting QB, makes everyone puke
Scott Frost named Casey Thompson his starting quarterback, yet the Nebraska football offensive line keeps throwing up on the reg for some strange reason. While Scott Frost has his new starting quarterback in Casey Thompson, his Nebraska football team cannot stop vomiting for the life of them. Although “Casey’s going...
Oklahoma fans might be surprised by our opinions on the Sooners and Brent Venables
When we finished recording The Riley Files, a 12-part podcast series on the career of Lincoln Riley, we privately worried here at Trojans Wire that the four-hour production (divided into 12 episodes) was too negative toward Riley. If you listen to each episode — we’re going to release the 12th...
Don't Expect Fakes on a Regular Basis from Hogs
Special teams coach Scott Fountain keeping them in arsenal to be used sparingly.
Oklahoma Makes Top 5 For Elite 2024 Linebacker
Demarcus Riddick is rated the No. 3 linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class in 247Sports' composite ratings.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Texas Longhorns officially name starting quarterback
The Texas Longhorns quarterback battle between Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card has been one of college football’s biggest offseason storylines. But it appears the Longhorns officially have a new starter. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on Friday that Ewers will be the team’s starter this season, beating out...
Could the Houston Cougars make the CFP this season?
Thanks to Cincinnati, Group of 5 teams have to be truly considered for the College Football Playoff now. Could the Houston Cougars be the next ones to break through?. Last season, the Cincinnati Bearcats became the first Group of 5 team to ever make the CFP bracket, and they even managed to not look like the worst team in it. Because of such an admirable accomplishment, ignoring the promising “little guy” programs is no longer as easy of a task.
Musselman likes the Hogs possible freshmen three-guard set
The Razorbacks’ European tour has created a great buzz as the fall nears, Arkansas finishing the trip 4-0. The Eurotrip gave head coach Eric Musselman a chance to really see what his roster had to offer while testing some potential lineups. Like three ball-handlers on the court at the same time. This isn’t a new or innovative style in college basketball. Three-guard sets have been around since the early 90s. Jay Wright and Villanova became very successful using three guards in the starting lineup, sometimes even four. Nick Smith Jr, Anthony Black, and Davonte Davis give Musselman that luxury. “I really like how Devo, A.B.,...
JD PicKell: Predicting every game on Arkansas' 2022 schedule
Last year was a big one for Arkansas and Sam Pittman, putting together the program’s first nine-win campaign since 2011. The Razorbacks could be in for another solid campaign in 2022, and On3’s J.D. PicKell thinks they have a pretty favorable schedule, too. PicKell broke down every game...
With 13 returning starters, Sapulpa goes for more wins in 2022
By Ross Lovelace Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Sapulpa Chieftains. HEAD COACH Tim Holt Jr. RETURNING STARTERS 5 ...
