ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
State
Virginia State
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecomeback.com

Texas Longhorns officially name starting quarterback

The Texas Longhorns quarterback battle between Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card has been one of college football’s biggest offseason storylines. But it appears the Longhorns officially have a new starter. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on Friday that Ewers will be the team’s starter this season, beating out...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Could the Houston Cougars make the CFP this season?

Thanks to Cincinnati, Group of 5 teams have to be truly considered for the College Football Playoff now. Could the Houston Cougars be the next ones to break through?. Last season, the Cincinnati Bearcats became the first Group of 5 team to ever make the CFP bracket, and they even managed to not look like the worst team in it. Because of such an admirable accomplishment, ignoring the promising “little guy” programs is no longer as easy of a task.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Musselman likes the Hogs possible freshmen three-guard set

The Razorbacks’ European tour has created a great buzz as the fall nears, Arkansas finishing the trip 4-0. The Eurotrip gave head coach Eric Musselman a chance to really see what his roster had to offer while testing some potential lineups. Like three ball-handlers on the court at the same time. This isn’t a new or innovative style in college basketball. Three-guard sets have been around since the early 90s. Jay Wright and Villanova became very successful using three guards in the starting lineup, sometimes even four. Nick Smith Jr, Anthony Black, and Davonte Davis give Musselman that luxury. “I really like how Devo, A.B.,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redshirt Freshman#American Football#College Football#The Oklahoma Sooners
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy