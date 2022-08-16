Trump Shook Over FBI Probe of Documents Found at Mar-A-Lago

The recent search of the home of former President Donald Trump last week by the FBI has apparently struck a serious nerve, as Trump is showing public signs of panic online.

According to a report, the search of the private club in Palm Beach, Fka. by the FBI which was conducted last Monday (August 8th) and led to the procurement of several boxes containing highly classified government documents has Donald Trump, the former POTUS in a frenzied state of panic.

His reaction? He’s now changing his position almost daily and is obsessed with trying to figure out who in his inner circle could be the person who is the informant that alerted the government agency on where to locate the boxes of documents at Mar-A-Lago.

When asked about Trump’s state of mind, his former attorney Michael Cohen said in an interview on MSBNC: “Under normal circumstances, there are quite a few people that are around him. So he is able to shift to the next person,” Cohen replied before continuing: “He’s not sure if it’s Melania , he’s not sure if it’s one of the kids.”

That panic was evident as more information came to light about what the documents contained, which reportedly contains sensitive data that ranges from a memorandum on French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron which former communications aide to Hillary Clinton, Jennifer Palmieirt, suggested on Twitter could be used as “kompromat” that would interest Russian President Vladimir Putin to data on intelligence personnel.

The revelation led to Trump declaring that these were documents he had declassified on a ‘standing order’ – a claim which was quickly debunked by the House Intelligence Committee. Trump then took to Truth Social to demand that the documents be returned citing “executive privilege” , but as many observers including legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney noted, the demand can be viewed as an admission of a crime.

Trump’s desperation is having a dangerous ripple effect on his supporters. An armed man who reportedly had ties to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol was killed after trying to breach the FBI’s field office in Cincinnati, Ohio last Friday (August 12th).

Armed Trump supporters were out in front of the agency’s offices in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (August 13th), and there’s been an increase of concern that the continued fallout from the search could lead to another incident like January 6th, as a swath of Republican lawmakers and far-right personalities have joined Trump in lashing out at the FBI.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Trump Shook Over FBI Probe of Documents Found at Mar-A-Lago appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .