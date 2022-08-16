Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Steelers to Start Giving QB Chris Oladokun More Reps
The seventh-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers could see more full-team practice reps soon.
Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday
This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Mason Rudolph Addresses Lions Trade Rumors
The Detroit Lions are rumored to be very interested in the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
The preposterous record Mitchell Trubisky holds not seen since 1950
The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the 2022-2023 season with a new face at quarterback. After nearly two decades of Ben Roethlisberger lining up under center, this season will feature someone new after his retirement. That prompted Pittsburgh to go out and sign former Chicago Bears signal caller Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky has struggled throughout his career […] The post The preposterous record Mitchell Trubisky holds not seen since 1950 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Tomlin Confirms Steelers QB Plan Against Jaguars
Mitch Trubisky will start a second game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Steelers Sign New RB, Waive Master Teague
The Pittsburgh Steelers bring in Max Borghi.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney compares WR Will Taylor to Hunter Renfrow
Clemson recruited Will Taylor as a quarterback, but he’s now working at wide receiver as he prepares for the 2022 season. After the Tigers' scrimmage last weekend, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney compared Taylor to former Clemson star and national championship-winning hero Hunter Renfrow. “The difference is Renfrow spent that...
Steelers QB Notebook: Changes Coming to Pickett, Oladokun Workload
The Pittsburgh Steelers are making changes at the end of training camp.
Late Kick: Pittsburgh is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Pittsburgh is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens
Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
James Franklin updates Penn State’s starting linebacker competition between Tyler Elsdon, Kobe King
One of Penn State’s only 1-on-1 position battles during preseason camp is taking place in the middle of its defense with redshirt sophomore Tyler Elsdon and redshirt freshman Kobe King competing to be the starting middle linebacker. Both coach James Franklin and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who’s also the...
Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2023 Senior Finalists
The Pro Football Hall of Fame just enshrined its 2022 class. Now it’s time to take a look forward as three longtime standouts may finally get their call. Back in late April, the Pro Football Hall of Fame made a decision to expand its Senior Committee nominees from one to three.
POD: Friday practice watch along; Tide recruiting targets start strong
Join BamaOnLine.com senior analyst Travis Reier as he discusses pertinent topics related to Alabama football, including:. -- 2023 running back commitment Justice Haynes makes major statement. -- Friday practice watch along features defensive backs, running backs and wide receivers. -- Some opposing quarterback situations clearing up, others not so much.
Urban Meyer returning to Big Noon Kickoff pregame show as analyst
Urban Meyer is returning to the Big Noon Kickoff pregame show as an analyst, according to a press release by Fox Sports. According to a May report by Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy, "some of" FOX Sports' "on-air talent are opposed to his return." But Meyer will reunite with Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart this fall.
Hall-of-Famer Steve Young Says Ravens Holding Back Lamar Jackson
Hall-of-Fame quarterback and NFL analyst Steve Young made a bold proclamation that Lamar Jackson could be the "greatest player in the history of the game." However, he keeps getting handcuffed by the Ravens' strategy with their passing game.
Video/quotes: Emory Jones on being named starting QB
Here's what Arizona State junior quarterback Emory Jones said during his press conference following Friday's practice. On what the conversation with ASU head coach Herm Edwards was like when Jones was awarded the starting job:. “[ASU head coach Herm Edwards] he actually officially told everyone yesterday morning. He came into...
