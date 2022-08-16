ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winkler County, TX

KVUE

Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces

SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Major Cartel Meth Distribution Ring Busted in Permian Basin

MIDLAND - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 264 months in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area.  According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

DPS warns public following another Odessa pedestrian death

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Samantha Ravago is an Employee at Garely’s Mexican Restaurant, not far from where Odessa Police say a 24-year-old Louisiana man was killed trying to cross Highway 191 on foot. She says based on what she’s seen in Odessa, the death is tragic but not surprising. “You see people that don’t pay […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested in connection with stolen truck

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested last weekend after police said they were caught with a stolen vehicle. Melissa Lynn Adams, 31, has been charged with Evading Arrest and Theft of Property. Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information- he was […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tipster leads to arrest of supermarket theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip- he’s accused of stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Leos, 31, has been charged with Theft by Repetition.  According to court documents, on August 4, Leos was caught on camera loading items into a grocery cart at United Market on […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

US 285 south of Orla reopens after multi-car crash

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT reports there's been a four vehicle crash that closed US 285 about 10 miles south of Orla, TX. Limited information is known, but DPS worked to clear the scene as quickly as possible. As of 6:12 p.m., TxDOT reports that the road has been...
ORLA, TX
NewsWest 9

32-year-old-woman arrested after shooting man Monday night

PECOS, Texas — 29-year-old Jose DeJesus Hernandez was shot Monday night around 8:30 p.m. He was found in the 700 block of Rancho Rd. in Pecos, Reeves County, TX. After the gunshot, Hernandez was airlifted to Odessa Medical Center Hospital. The accused shooter is 32-year-old Leslie Ortiz, who was...
PECOS, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County jury finds man guilty of evading arrest with vehicle

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - On Wednesday, an Ector County jury found Apolinar Vasquez Saucedo, 39, guilty of evading arrest detention w/vehicle. The jury sentenced him to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Correctional Institutions Division. The prosecutors for the State of Texas were Assistant District Attorneys...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?

School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

2 seriously injured in crash, Odessan charged with drunk driving

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that seriously injured two people. Bianca Marie Machuca, 29, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Injury.  According to court documents, around 1:24 a.m. […]
MIDLAND, TX
