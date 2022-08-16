Read full article on original website
KVUE
Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces
SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
San Angelo LIVE!
Major Cartel Meth Distribution Ring Busted in Permian Basin
MIDLAND - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 264 months in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector...
6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
DPS warns public following another Odessa pedestrian death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Samantha Ravago is an Employee at Garely’s Mexican Restaurant, not far from where Odessa Police say a 24-year-old Louisiana man was killed trying to cross Highway 191 on foot. She says based on what she’s seen in Odessa, the death is tragic but not surprising. “You see people that don’t pay […]
2 arrested in connection with stolen truck
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested last weekend after police said they were caught with a stolen vehicle. Melissa Lynn Adams, 31, has been charged with Evading Arrest and Theft of Property. Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information- he was […]
Child missing in Hobbs, NCMEC asks public to help locate
HOBBS, N.M. — A missing child was last seen in Hobbs, New Mexico on July 25, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Elizabeth Bustinza, 15, was described as 5’5″ tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information was asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at […]
Tipster leads to arrest of supermarket theft suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip- he’s accused of stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Leos, 31, has been charged with Theft by Repetition. According to court documents, on August 4, Leos was caught on camera loading items into a grocery cart at United Market on […]
US 285 south of Orla reopens after multi-car crash
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT reports there's been a four vehicle crash that closed US 285 about 10 miles south of Orla, TX. Limited information is known, but DPS worked to clear the scene as quickly as possible. As of 6:12 p.m., TxDOT reports that the road has been...
32-year-old-woman arrested after shooting man Monday night
PECOS, Texas — 29-year-old Jose DeJesus Hernandez was shot Monday night around 8:30 p.m. He was found in the 700 block of Rancho Rd. in Pecos, Reeves County, TX. After the gunshot, Hernandez was airlifted to Odessa Medical Center Hospital. The accused shooter is 32-year-old Leslie Ortiz, who was...
cbs7.com
Ector County jury finds man guilty of evading arrest with vehicle
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - On Wednesday, an Ector County jury found Apolinar Vasquez Saucedo, 39, guilty of evading arrest detention w/vehicle. The jury sentenced him to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Correctional Institutions Division. The prosecutors for the State of Texas were Assistant District Attorneys...
DPS Warns Of Increased Patrol Over The Next Few Weeks
I know there are some people out there who are amazing law-abiding citizens who never speed. Most of us have the ever-living fear of seeing those red and blues in our rearview mirrors. Everyone is in such a hurry these days, if we can get somewhere three minutes faster we will hammer down on the pedal.
KWTX
Texas inmate indicted on federal drug trafficking related to drone drops
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Yeshmel James Wright, 35, of Dallas was arrested and charged with federal violations related to a conspiracy to use drones and mail to smuggle drugs and contraband into prison. Wright, who was already an inmate, appeared in federal court this week. If convicted, he faces up...
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
2 seriously injured in crash, Odessan charged with drunk driving
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that seriously injured two people. Bianca Marie Machuca, 29, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Injury. According to court documents, around 1:24 a.m. […]
Texas law enforcement agencies can now apply for ALERRT travel assistance
AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement agencies in Texas can now apply for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance, according to a Wednesday press release from Gov. Greg Abbott's office. Agencies can also apply for the state's Bullet-Resistance Shield Grant Program for the fiscal year 2023. In...
House For Sale In Gardendale, Texas Features Indoor Basketball Court!
You know a house is next level whenever it has features that make you say..."It has a What?" And, this is that house. This gorgeous house is here in the Permian Basin in Gardendale, Texas. Bam, right between Midland And Odessa! Let's take a tour of this charming house and YES, let's check out the Indoor Basketball Court that it features!
KWTX
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office has announced Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for a Marine veteran. The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay to rest U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Anne Bernice Donahue at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the cemetery in the 11463 block of Texas Highway 195.
San Antonio Current
Boy from South Texas moves up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships
With two days left to vote, a boy sporting a mullet from South Texas moved up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships Kids Division Thursday morning, according to the latest rankings. Epic Orta from La Joya in the Rio Grande Valley, one of 25 finalists in the competition,...
