ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Northern California officials warn about 'rainbow' fentanyl going around

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are warning people about 'rainbow' fentanyl making its way across the region. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the bright colors are being used to lure minors. Law enforcement believes sales are happening on apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. That...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

'This doesn't happen very often' | UC Davis professor reacts to attack at an Elk Grove high school

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school Wednesday. ABC10 spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times. Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack.
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Sacramento, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Turlock, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
County
Stanislaus County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Health
Stanislaus County, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
Hughson, CA
Sacramento, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
KMPH.com

Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California

For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto and Vallejo doctor's helped save a woman's life while on vacation in Hawaii

MODESTO — Two California doctors helped save a woman's life after she nearly drowned in Hawaii.Both Dr. Nathan Stuempfig, who works in the emergency room at Kaiser Modesto, and Dr. Nicole Loeffler-Siu, who works in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Kaiser Vallejo, were on vacation at the same time when they suddenly heard screams for help."I kinda looked out into other water and saw a couple of lifeguards just running this lifeless body back to the beach," said Dr. Stuempfig.A 58-year-old woman went underwater while swimming and did not resurface. Dr. Stuempfig believes that she may have had a seizure, stroke, or heart attack, causing her not to have a pulse when she was brought back to the beach.The doctor's performed CPR on the woman, and within minutes she was breathing again.When asked if he was able to speak with the woman, Dr. Stuemphif said, "I would love to have an update. I was able to speak with the family, but everything happened so quickly. They went to go be with their loved one, and I never got an update about what happened to her."
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Flu#Zoos#Turkey#The Sacramento Zoo
mercedcountytimes.com

Farm workers, supporters ‘March for Governor’s Signature’

A determined group of more than 30 people started walking from Macias Park in Merced to Memorial Park in Livingston early Tuesday morning as part of a 24-day, 335-mile “March for the Governor’s Signature.”. The march was organized by the United Farm Workers, a labor union founded in...
LIVINGSTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

10-year-old cheerleader dies of aneurysm in Stanislaus County

WATERFORD -  A child in Stanislaus County died suddenly in Stanislaus County earlier this week. The Modesto Bee says a 10-year-old cheerleader for the Waterford Sabercats youth football team collapsed during practice Monday at Waterford High School and sustained a fatal injury.The child's mother posted on gofundme that her daughter had a brain aneurysm.   The girl was a fifth-grader at Lucille Whitehead Intermediate School.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS San Francisco

South Bay serial killer who murdered 13 dies in Stockton hospital

STOCKTON -- A convicted serial killer died of natural causes at age 75 in state prison on Thursday evening.Herbert Mullin, who confessed to killing 13 people during a four-month period in 1972 and 1973, was being housed in the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office will investigate the exact cause of Mullin's death, CDCR officials said.Mullin was admitted to the state prison from Santa Cruz County in September 1973, following two concurrent life-with-possibility-of-parole sentences for first-degree murders and eight concurrent five years-to-life sentences for second-degree...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS News

Bear cub spotted in Sutter Creek

A curious bear cub was seen on video walking through a yard in Sutter Creek. Wildlife officials say if you see a bear, don't approach it. And if it's a bear cub, chances are its mother isn't far away.
SUTTER CREEK, CA
KCRA.com

1 man killed, 2 men hospitalized after shooting in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — At least one man is dead and two other men are in the hospital after a shooting on Friday night in Stockton, according to authorities. Stockton police said officers responded to the 4900 block of Greensboro Way to a report of a shooting where they found three men shot. First responders attempted aid on a 36-year-old man when he died at the scene, authorities said.
STOCKTON, CA
resourceworld.com

Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California

Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsy.com

California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push

Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Sacramento man and teen face hate crime enhancement in robberies of Asian women

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are now facing hate crime charges after a series of robberies earlier this year in the Stockton Boulevard corridor. According to Sacramento Police, officers responded to robberies in April and May where Asian women leaving shopping centers were targeted. In the robberies, police say, the women were physically attacked and robbed of cash, jewelry, and other personal property.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fire from RV burns Citrus Heights home

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire started by an RV in Citrus Heights on Thursday. According to Metro Fire, a fire started in an RV next to a home, the fire then moved to the home causing minor damage. Despite severe damage to the RV, the […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy