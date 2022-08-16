Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Northern California officials warn about 'rainbow' fentanyl going around
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are warning people about 'rainbow' fentanyl making its way across the region. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the bright colors are being used to lure minors. Law enforcement believes sales are happening on apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. That...
abc10.com
'I'm marching because I'm angry': Farmworkers on a 335 mile walk to Sacramento for improved voting rights
RIPON, Calif. — Several dozen farmworkers, along with hundreds of supporters along the way, are on a 335-mile walk from Delano to the State Capitol. The so-called "March for the Governor's Signature" started August 3 and will end Sacramento August 26. The United Farmworkers Union (UFW) is behind the...
Yuba County woman allegedly assaulted by DoorDash delivery driver
LINDA, California — A Yuba County woman says she was sexually assaulted by a delivery driver working for DoorDash. The company says the driver has been removed from their platform, but the victim is still in shock. Lydia Breitenfeldt ordered lunch to her Linda home Friday afternoon. She says...
'This doesn't happen very often' | UC Davis professor reacts to attack at an Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school Wednesday. ABC10 spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times. Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack.
KMPH.com
Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California
For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
Modesto and Vallejo doctor's helped save a woman's life while on vacation in Hawaii
MODESTO — Two California doctors helped save a woman's life after she nearly drowned in Hawaii.Both Dr. Nathan Stuempfig, who works in the emergency room at Kaiser Modesto, and Dr. Nicole Loeffler-Siu, who works in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Kaiser Vallejo, were on vacation at the same time when they suddenly heard screams for help."I kinda looked out into other water and saw a couple of lifeguards just running this lifeless body back to the beach," said Dr. Stuempfig.A 58-year-old woman went underwater while swimming and did not resurface. Dr. Stuempfig believes that she may have had a seizure, stroke, or heart attack, causing her not to have a pulse when she was brought back to the beach.The doctor's performed CPR on the woman, and within minutes she was breathing again.When asked if he was able to speak with the woman, Dr. Stuemphif said, "I would love to have an update. I was able to speak with the family, but everything happened so quickly. They went to go be with their loved one, and I never got an update about what happened to her."
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
California could see a tomato shortage in the coming months
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Things are busy during lunch rush at Pete's 7 Restaurant and Brewhouse in Downtown Sacramento. The restaurant offers a wide variety of food on their menu, but their signature item is pizza. One of the key ingredients for success is tomato sauce. "A lot of my...
KCRA.com
'We try the best we can to survive here': American River cleanup group made up of unhoused residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As people debate how to solve the homelessness crisis in Sacramento, a group of people — including those experiencing homelessness themselves — said Thursday that until there's a solution, they will do what they can to keep their community clean. Dorothy Richards said she...
mercedcountytimes.com
Farm workers, supporters ‘March for Governor’s Signature’
A determined group of more than 30 people started walking from Macias Park in Merced to Memorial Park in Livingston early Tuesday morning as part of a 24-day, 335-mile “March for the Governor’s Signature.”. The march was organized by the United Farm Workers, a labor union founded in...
10-year-old cheerleader dies of aneurysm in Stanislaus County
WATERFORD - A child in Stanislaus County died suddenly in Stanislaus County earlier this week. The Modesto Bee says a 10-year-old cheerleader for the Waterford Sabercats youth football team collapsed during practice Monday at Waterford High School and sustained a fatal injury.The child's mother posted on gofundme that her daughter had a brain aneurysm. The girl was a fifth-grader at Lucille Whitehead Intermediate School.
SFGate
Yuba City man, woman missing since Aug. 6 found dead, officials say
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Officials announced Wednesday that they found a man and woman, both from Yuba City, who disappeared earlier this month after a day trip they never returned from. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said it got a call from the Gridley Police Department in Butte County...
Sky River Casino has Elk Grove neighbors worried about parking issues
ELK GROVE, Calif. — When some people moved into an Elk Grove neighborhood near Sky River Parkway, they had no idea they were moving their family across from the Sky River Casino. Carol Naka, a mother of four, says the big influx in visitors is spilling in as guests...
South Bay serial killer who murdered 13 dies in Stockton hospital
STOCKTON -- A convicted serial killer died of natural causes at age 75 in state prison on Thursday evening.Herbert Mullin, who confessed to killing 13 people during a four-month period in 1972 and 1973, was being housed in the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office will investigate the exact cause of Mullin's death, CDCR officials said.Mullin was admitted to the state prison from Santa Cruz County in September 1973, following two concurrent life-with-possibility-of-parole sentences for first-degree murders and eight concurrent five years-to-life sentences for second-degree...
CBS News
Bear cub spotted in Sutter Creek
A curious bear cub was seen on video walking through a yard in Sutter Creek. Wildlife officials say if you see a bear, don't approach it. And if it's a bear cub, chances are its mother isn't far away.
KCRA.com
1 man killed, 2 men hospitalized after shooting in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — At least one man is dead and two other men are in the hospital after a shooting on Friday night in Stockton, according to authorities. Stockton police said officers responded to the 4900 block of Greensboro Way to a report of a shooting where they found three men shot. First responders attempted aid on a 36-year-old man when he died at the scene, authorities said.
resourceworld.com
Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California
Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
newsy.com
California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push
Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
Sacramento man and teen face hate crime enhancement in robberies of Asian women
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are now facing hate crime charges after a series of robberies earlier this year in the Stockton Boulevard corridor. According to Sacramento Police, officers responded to robberies in April and May where Asian women leaving shopping centers were targeted. In the robberies, police say, the women were physically attacked and robbed of cash, jewelry, and other personal property.
Fire from RV burns Citrus Heights home
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire started by an RV in Citrus Heights on Thursday. According to Metro Fire, a fire started in an RV next to a home, the fire then moved to the home causing minor damage. Despite severe damage to the RV, the […]
