10-year-old cheerleader dies of aneurysm in Stanislaus County
WATERFORD - A child in Stanislaus County died suddenly in Stanislaus County earlier this week. The Modesto Bee says a 10-year-old cheerleader for the Waterford Sabercats youth football team collapsed during practice Monday at Waterford High School and sustained a fatal injury.The child's mother posted on gofundme that her daughter had a brain aneurysm. The girl was a fifth-grader at Lucille Whitehead Intermediate School.
Mountain lion seen on Atwater High School campus
A mountain lion was spotted on the Atwater High School campus on Saturday.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Questions on missing woman found dead, plane crash on Central Coast, expired at-home COVID tests
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Modesto man attempts to kidnap child from front yard of home
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stanislaus County man is in jail after attempting to kidnap a child from the front yard of a Modest home, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Jose Gama Mendoza had been attempting to get juveniles in his vehicle on Friday by offering them rides […]
Pedestrian from Modesto hit, killed near Keyes
MODESTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Modesto around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, according to California Highway Patrol — Modesto. CHP said a 51-year-old wearing all-black clothing was walking in the middle of Golden State Boulevard, south of West Barnhart Road. The driver couldn't see...
Modesto and Vallejo doctor's helped save a woman's life while on vacation in Hawaii
MODESTO — Two California doctors helped save a woman's life after she nearly drowned in Hawaii.Both Dr. Nathan Stuempfig, who works in the emergency room at Kaiser Modesto, and Dr. Nicole Loeffler-Siu, who works in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Kaiser Vallejo, were on vacation at the same time when they suddenly heard screams for help."I kinda looked out into other water and saw a couple of lifeguards just running this lifeless body back to the beach," said Dr. Stuempfig.A 58-year-old woman went underwater while swimming and did not resurface. Dr. Stuempfig believes that she may have had a seizure, stroke, or heart attack, causing her not to have a pulse when she was brought back to the beach.The doctor's performed CPR on the woman, and within minutes she was breathing again.When asked if he was able to speak with the woman, Dr. Stuemphif said, "I would love to have an update. I was able to speak with the family, but everything happened so quickly. They went to go be with their loved one, and I never got an update about what happened to her."
KCRA.com
Passenger arrested for charges of attempted murder after driver runs red light in Stockton, sheriff's officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 20-year-old man is accused of attempted murder after the driver of the car he was in ran a red light on Wednesday in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County sheriff'snews release. Angelo Smith was the passenger of a vehicle that ran a red light...
Officials: 2 people arrested for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested Monday evening for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California, officials said. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to an area near Washington Boulevard and Highway 140 in Livingston, California, after a report of trespassing. Once deputies arrived to the area, they spoke with the victim who told them that people were stealing watermelons from his fields.
KCRA.com
55 pounds, or $110K worth of meth seized in Stockton drug bust
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police report seizing a whopping 55 pounds of meth estimated at about $110,000 on Thursday and arresting two people in connection. Officers with the Stockton Police Department's community response team pulled over a vehicle at Arch Airport and Sperry roads near the Stockton Metropolitan Airport at 3:30 p.m., the police department said. Inside the vehicle, they found the meth packed in boxes and plastic wrap.
Stockton family still searching for answers one week after credit union shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — One week after 23-year-old Tyrique Harris was shot and killed at a Golden 1 Credit Union near Sherwood Mall in Stockton, his family is calling for answers and an end to a recent string of gun violence in the city. "It’s like we’ve all been desensitized,...
Georgia homicide suspect found, arrested in Galt
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A homicide suspect from the state of Georgia was arrested in Galt with the help of officers on Thursday. Galt police said the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force asked officers for help around 2 p.m. Officers then helped the task force serve a warrant. When they went to serve the warrant, […]
Salvador Debudey Jr. identified as victim in deadly Stockton West Lane shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a Stockton shooting along West Lane as Salvador Debudey Jr., 43. Police said the 43-year-old Stockton man was found shot along the 4900 block of West Lane on Aug. 11. Despite efforts to save Debudey's life, he ultimately died from his injuries.
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
Scott Demar identified in deadly Stockton South Side Market shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at South Side Market in Stockton as Scott Demar. Police said the 29-year-old Stockton man was one of two people shot on Aug. 14 along South Airport Way. Demar was killed, and the other person hurt in the shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What’s behind the increase in missing girls?
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing. If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Bicycle Accident on I-5 and Hammer Lane in Stockton
A cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run accident in the Stockton area on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The car vs. bicycle crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. and involved a gray vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Hit-and-Run in Stockton That Left a Cyclist...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Emergency Tree Removal Will Require Crane
Arnold, CA – Electrical hazards have Calaveras County road officials calling in heavy equipment for emergency tree removal in the Arnold area. Due to the close proximity of power lines, a crane will be used to safely perform the tree removal, according to county public works officials. The work will require a complete road closure at 4520 Love Creek Road, off Moran Road and south of Highway 4. The roadway is narrow and the crane will block the entire road, requiring a detour from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22.
15-year-old boy in Stockton arrested following attempted robbery
(BCN) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Stockton after allegedly trying to rob a man and fleeing from police. Police said officers were patrolling the area of Center and Anderson streets at 9:23 a.m. when they observed an attempted robbery occurring. The victim, a 31-year-old man, told officers the suspect was armed with […]
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Attempts to Fake Her Identity
East Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman tried to pass herself off as someone else and landed in more hot water. A vehicle on Mono Way near Peaceful Oak Road was pulled over by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday for having an expired and suspended registration. The woman behind the wheel, 37-year-old Christina Archer, gave the deputy a driver’s license for another woman, according to sheriff’s officials, who added that it did not fool the deputy, who “noticed something was off.” A records check showed an outstanding misdemeanor and a felony warrant for her arrest.
