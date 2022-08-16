ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

Comments

CBS Sacramento

10-year-old cheerleader dies of aneurysm in Stanislaus County

WATERFORD -  A child in Stanislaus County died suddenly in Stanislaus County earlier this week. The Modesto Bee says a 10-year-old cheerleader for the Waterford Sabercats youth football team collapsed during practice Monday at Waterford High School and sustained a fatal injury.The child's mother posted on gofundme that her daughter had a brain aneurysm.   The girl was a fifth-grader at Lucille Whitehead Intermediate School.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Modesto man attempts to kidnap child from front yard of home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stanislaus County man is in jail after attempting to kidnap a child from the front yard of a Modest home, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Jose Gama Mendoza had been attempting to get juveniles in his vehicle on Friday by offering them rides […]
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian from Modesto hit, killed near Keyes

MODESTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Modesto around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, according to California Highway Patrol — Modesto. CHP said a 51-year-old wearing all-black clothing was walking in the middle of Golden State Boulevard, south of West Barnhart Road. The driver couldn't see...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto and Vallejo doctor's helped save a woman's life while on vacation in Hawaii

MODESTO — Two California doctors helped save a woman's life after she nearly drowned in Hawaii.Both Dr. Nathan Stuempfig, who works in the emergency room at Kaiser Modesto, and Dr. Nicole Loeffler-Siu, who works in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Kaiser Vallejo, were on vacation at the same time when they suddenly heard screams for help."I kinda looked out into other water and saw a couple of lifeguards just running this lifeless body back to the beach," said Dr. Stuempfig.A 58-year-old woman went underwater while swimming and did not resurface. Dr. Stuempfig believes that she may have had a seizure, stroke, or heart attack, causing her not to have a pulse when she was brought back to the beach.The doctor's performed CPR on the woman, and within minutes she was breathing again.When asked if he was able to speak with the woman, Dr. Stuemphif said, "I would love to have an update. I was able to speak with the family, but everything happened so quickly. They went to go be with their loved one, and I never got an update about what happened to her."
MODESTO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: 2 people arrested for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested Monday evening for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California, officials said. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to an area near Washington Boulevard and Highway 140 in Livingston, California, after a report of trespassing. Once deputies arrived to the area, they spoke with the victim who told them that people were stealing watermelons from his fields.
LIVINGSTON, CA
KCRA.com

55 pounds, or $110K worth of meth seized in Stockton drug bust

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police report seizing a whopping 55 pounds of meth estimated at about $110,000 on Thursday and arresting two people in connection. Officers with the Stockton Police Department's community response team pulled over a vehicle at Arch Airport and Sperry roads near the Stockton Metropolitan Airport at 3:30 p.m., the police department said. Inside the vehicle, they found the meth packed in boxes and plastic wrap.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Georgia homicide suspect found, arrested in Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A homicide suspect from the state of Georgia was arrested in Galt with the help of officers on Thursday.  Galt police said the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force asked officers for help around 2 p.m. Officers then helped the task force serve a warrant.  When they went to serve the warrant, […]
GALT, CA
ABC10

Scott Demar identified in deadly Stockton South Side Market shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at South Side Market in Stockton as Scott Demar. Police said the 29-year-old Stockton man was one of two people shot on Aug. 14 along South Airport Way. Demar was killed, and the other person hurt in the shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

What’s behind the increase in missing girls?

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing.  If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Stockton officers find 55 pounds of meth during traffic stop

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers said they arrested two people after finding 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle. During a traffic stop at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road, police said officers searched the vehicle of Norberto Sanchez, 39, and Cesar Osuna, 40, where they found 55 […]
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Bicycle Accident on I-5 and Hammer Lane in Stockton

A cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run accident in the Stockton area on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The car vs. bicycle crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. and involved a gray vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Hit-and-Run in Stockton That Left a Cyclist...
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Emergency Tree Removal Will Require Crane

Arnold, CA – Electrical hazards have Calaveras County road officials calling in heavy equipment for emergency tree removal in the Arnold area. Due to the close proximity of power lines, a crane will be used to safely perform the tree removal, according to county public works officials. The work will require a complete road closure at 4520 Love Creek Road, off Moran Road and south of Highway 4. The roadway is narrow and the crane will block the entire road, requiring a detour from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

15-year-old boy in Stockton arrested following attempted robbery

(BCN) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Stockton after allegedly trying to rob a man and fleeing from police. Police said officers were patrolling the area of Center and Anderson streets at 9:23 a.m. when they observed an attempted robbery occurring. The victim, a 31-year-old man, told officers the suspect was armed with […]
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Woman Attempts to Fake Her Identity

East Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman tried to pass herself off as someone else and landed in more hot water. A vehicle on Mono Way near Peaceful Oak Road was pulled over by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday for having an expired and suspended registration. The woman behind the wheel, 37-year-old Christina Archer, gave the deputy a driver’s license for another woman, according to sheriff’s officials, who added that it did not fool the deputy, who “noticed something was off.” A records check showed an outstanding misdemeanor and a felony warrant for her arrest.
SONORA, CA

