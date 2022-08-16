Read full article on original website
Related
Amid mounting legal troubles, former President Trump weighs 2024 presidential run
Former President Donald Trump faces at least half a dozen federal and criminal probes over his businesses, tax returns and his action leading up to and after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has the latest reporting and analysis on the former president's mounting legal troubles, and what it could mean for his political future.
Comments / 0