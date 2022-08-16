Read full article on original website
San Angelo LIVE!
Major Cartel Meth Distribution Ring Busted in Permian Basin
MIDLAND - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 264 months in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector...
6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
DPS warns public following another Odessa pedestrian death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Samantha Ravago is an Employee at Garely’s Mexican Restaurant, not far from where Odessa Police say a 24-year-old Louisiana man was killed trying to cross Highway 191 on foot. She says based on what she’s seen in Odessa, the death is tragic but not surprising. “You see people that don’t pay […]
2 arrested in connection with stolen truck
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested last weekend after police said they were caught with a stolen vehicle. Melissa Lynn Adams, 31, has been charged with Evading Arrest and Theft of Property. Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information- he was […]
fox7austin.com
Texas meth distribution ring members sentenced to collective 111 years in federal prison
MIDLAND, Texas - Six members of a Texas meth distribution ring have been collectively sentenced to just over 111 years in federal prison. According to court documents, 35-year-old Joshua Rojero of Odessa, 26-year-old Juvencio Camargo-Garcia of Mexico, 45-year-old Rudy Mireles of Midland, 26-year-old Hector Gastelum Valenzuela of Mexico, 40-year-old Andrea Arroyos of Lubbock and 19-year-old Ever Garcia of Mexico were all part of a methamphetamine distribution ring that operated in the Midland-Odessa area.
Tipster leads to arrest of supermarket theft suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip- he’s accused of stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Leos, 31, has been charged with Theft by Repetition. According to court documents, on August 4, Leos was caught on camera loading items into a grocery cart at United Market on […]
32-year-old-woman arrested after shooting man Monday night
PECOS, Texas — 29-year-old Jose DeJesus Hernandez was shot Monday night around 8:30 p.m. He was found in the 700 block of Rancho Rd. in Pecos, Reeves County, TX. After the gunshot, Hernandez was airlifted to Odessa Medical Center Hospital. The accused shooter is 32-year-old Leslie Ortiz, who was...
cbs7.com
Ector County jury finds man guilty of evading arrest with vehicle
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - On Wednesday, an Ector County jury found Apolinar Vasquez Saucedo, 39, guilty of evading arrest detention w/vehicle. The jury sentenced him to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Correctional Institutions Division. The prosecutors for the State of Texas were Assistant District Attorneys...
KWTX
Texas inmate indicted on federal drug trafficking related to drone drops
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Yeshmel James Wright, 35, of Dallas was arrested and charged with federal violations related to a conspiracy to use drones and mail to smuggle drugs and contraband into prison. Wright, who was already an inmate, appeared in federal court this week. If convicted, he faces up...
cbs7.com
OPD confirms 79-year-old missing woman has been found
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department says 79-year-old Helen Woods has been found!. _______________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: OPD needs your help locating 79-year-old Helen Woods. She has a medical condition and was last seen in this red 2012 Buick Lacross on Dixie and University around 10 am...
DPS Warns Of Increased Patrol Over The Next Few Weeks
I know there are some people out there who are amazing law-abiding citizens who never speed. Most of us have the ever-living fear of seeing those red and blues in our rearview mirrors. Everyone is in such a hurry these days, if we can get somewhere three minutes faster we will hammer down on the pedal.
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
Video shows police dog bite unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds
A federal judge has dismissed an excessive force lawsuit filed by a Texas woman who was bitten by a police dog for more than a minute. The judge said the use of force “can’t be said to be unreasonable” because Slight “assaulted” an officer who was trying to handcuff her.Aug. 17, 2022.
Bicyclist dies after car collision in Doña Ana County
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- An unidentified male in his mid-thirties was riding his bicycle as he collided with a car just after 6 a.m Wednesday morning, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred at North Valley Road and Horner Drive, about fourteen miles north of Las Cruces. The driver The post Bicyclist dies after car collision in Doña Ana County appeared first on KVIA.
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Texas traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
On Aug. 11, a Thrall police officer pulled over the driver of a car for a "traffic infraction" as they were traveling on U.S. Highway 79. That driver was issued a warning, Thrall police Chief Whitney Whitworth said, and clarified that Rittenhouse was a passenger in the car.
Ector County woman calls 911, ends up in jail
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County woman who told an Ector County Sheriff’s deputy she’d been assaulted was arrested Tuesday after investigators said she was the one who committed a crime. Tammara McClinton, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court records, around 12:30 p.m. on August 16, […]
House For Sale In Gardendale, Texas Features Indoor Basketball Court!
You know a house is next level whenever it has features that make you say..."It has a What?" And, this is that house. This gorgeous house is here in the Permian Basin in Gardendale, Texas. Bam, right between Midland And Odessa! Let's take a tour of this charming house and YES, let's check out the Indoor Basketball Court that it features!
MPD investigate more than $4,000 Boot Barn theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these two women? Midland Police Department says that the women seen in this photo were caught on camera stealing more than $4,000 in boots and shoes from separate Boot Barn locations. Officers say the pair walked into the Boot Barn located at 812 W. I-20 in Midland and […]
