IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
lonelyplanet.com

Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize

If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
Robb Report

This 170-Carat Pink Diamond May Be the Largest Found in the Past 300 Years

Click here to read the full article. It’s rare to discover a pink diamond, let alone the biggest one in three centuries. Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Company has unearthed a 170-carat pink diamond that it claims is the largest such stone found in 300 years. Dubbed the “Lulo Rose,” the gem was discovered at the company’s Lulo alluvial diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, according to a statement shared on Wednesday. The diamond is expected to fetch in the millions at a forthcoming auction run by Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam. In fact, it could even eclipse...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
Robb Report

A Jeweler in India Just Smashed the World Record for Most Diamonds on One Ring

Click here to read the full article. You can now wear more than 20,000 diamonds on one finger. SWA Diamonds, a jeweler based in India, has unveiled a massive diamond-encrusted ring dubbed “Touch of Ami,” and it has smashed the world record for the number of set diamonds. Its staggering 24,679 stones are more than double that of the previous record holder. Inspired by the pink oyster mushroom, the piece is not exactly subtle, with an expansive, flower-like top that covers most of your hand. The intricate detailing was made by pouring liquid gold into a mold of 41 mushroom petals before...
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
