A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
Rare 400-year-old ship found in German river is a stunningly preserved 'time capsule'
Maritime archaeologists in northern Germany have discovered the wreckage of a 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank almost standing," escaped decay from ravenous shipworms and still has the barrels of lime it was carrying for the stone-building industry centuries ago. The ship, a rare discovery, is from the Hanseatic period, when...
