Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 19 Aug 2022 18:50:39 -0400: Street Sign Down/Missing at Address: 501 Flaherty Ave Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Street sign is there, however an uninsured driver plowed into the subdivision entryway stone column and bushes/trees about 2 yrs ago. Nothing has been repaired, the subdivision sign is gone and the light is out. Should be repaired and maintained.

7 HOURS AGO