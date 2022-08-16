Read full article on original website
Tuesday, August 16, 2022: GOTNV: Get out the Native Vote. Alaska Robotics celebrates 10th anniversary. Family Promise of Juneau BBQ on Sunday.
Tuesday wasn’t just election day in Alaska, but the first in the state’s history to use a new way of casting ballots called ranked choice voting. On Juneau Afternoon, the head of Alaska’s “Get Out the Native Vote” campaign will talk about efforts to educate Alaska Native and American Indian voters about the change in the voting system.
Wednesday, August 17, 2022: Juneau Police: The role of school resource officers. UAS Campus Kick-Off on Friday. Cancer Connection, working to beat the odds.
On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at the role school resource officers play in today’s schools. How the Juneau Police Department uses them to make schools a safer place. Also in the program:. How UAS’ annual Campus Kick-Off gives new students a chance to connect with the...
Skaflestad looks to take JKT's place in Alaska House of Representatives
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Kenny Skaflestad, a commercial fisherman in Hoonah and former mayor there, is running to replace Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins in the House of Representatives in Juneau. Skaflestad, a Republican, and Democrat Rebecca Himschoot of Sitka, will face off in November for the seat.. So far in the primary,...
USFS announces Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center schedule shift
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center will shift to fall, winter hours in September. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the visitor center will transition to limited fall hours beginning Sept. 28. Regular winter hours begin Oct. 24, 2022, and fall hours for the MGVC are as...
CCFR: Battery-operated scooter causes Thursday evening house fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to s structure fire on Thursday evening in the Valley. On Thursday at approximately 7:20 p.m., CCFR responded to the 4100 block of Taku Boulevard for a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, fire personnel found smoke and a small fire inside...
New Seadrome development tops Docks & Harbors agenda Wednesday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Docks & Harbors Board will hold an Operations and Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday evening. The meeting, which is set for 5 p.m., will be held via Zoom. The meeting number is 811 5407 2938, and the passcode is 598196.
Derby weights are in, though Coho catches are low this year
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Numbers have been revealed about the total weight of fish caught during the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby. The total weight was 5,533 pounds of Cohos and 2,048 pounds of King Salmon this year, resulting in $16,662.85 in total sales. According to derby board president Ryan...
Alaska Court System sees expansion of law resources for public
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Through a new department in the Alaska Court System, the "Access to Justice" department is providing resources to the public in an effort to help the public better navigate legal matters. That was the word from Juneau Superior Court Judge Amy Mead on Action Line. She...
Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.
Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
Montana Creek Bridge, near rifle range, closes to car traffic
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Transportation said Thursday that the Montana Creek Bridge, located beyond the Hank Harmon Rifle Range, is closed to vehicle traffic until further notice. Pedestrian access remains open, but could be closed if the bridge's condition worsens. ADOT Spokesperson Sam Dapcevich said the...
With a little help, Juneau voters are getting the hang of ranked choice voting
Two years after Alaskans voted on a new way to do elections, ranked choice voting made its debut in the special election to fill the vacancy left in Congress when Don Young died. Poll workers across the City and Borough of Juneau said they felt prepared to help voters navigate...
