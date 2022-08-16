ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Greenville Restaurant Week is underway

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association's annual Greenville Restaurant Week has kicked off. Starting Thursday through Aug. 28, restaurant goers can sip, wine and dine their way through Greenville's food scene at lower prices. This will be the first restaurant week in years with no...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Felton’s was the go-to bookstore in the late 1800s

Herbert Joseph “H.J.” Felton was born in Hardwick, Massachusetts in 1852 and moved to Greenville, South Carolina, with his wife, Ella, in 1874. At the time, Greenville was recovering from the Civil War with several hopeful signs for the future. A new bridge spanned the Reedy River at Main Street, the Richmond and Danville Air Line railroad built an important track and depot in the city, under Hamlin Beattie the first bank was set up, and downtown’s first textile mills, the Sampson & Hall mill and the Camperdown mill, were built on the lower and upper falls respectively.
gsabizwire.com

Lyndsay Powell Joins Coldwell Banker Caine In Spartanburg

Spartanburg, S.C. — Coldwell Banker Caine recently welcomed Lyndsay Powell to its Spartanburg office as a residential agent. Lyndsay says that moving to the Upstate five years ago was the best decision she has ever made. She has loved being closer to her family and building deep relationships within the community. She feels that in moving to the Upstate, she has found her forever home.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Humane Society urgently needs newspaper donations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said they are completely out of newspapers used to line their cages. The shelter is urgently in need of donations from the community. You can donate newspapers to the Greenville Humane Society at any time by dropping them in the blue...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

AT&T Hosting a Hiring Event in Greenville

AT&T is growing in South Carolina and we’re hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, August 17th to help fill installation technician positions in the Greenville area. These are full-time positions that come with a competitive wage and benefits including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement, paid time off and a $7,500 sign-on bonus. Positions include paid training and career growth potential.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Bon Secours Wellness Arena to host 30th annual Spirit Fest

Bon Secours Wellness Arena will host the 30th annual Spirit Fest, an annual faith-based event, on Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. Spirit Fest, which will be held at 650 N. Academy St. in Greenville, will feature performances by:. Chandler Moore of Maverick City Music. Tye Tribbett. Tamela Mann. Bishop William...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Fall for Greenville announces 2022 food vendor lineup

Bank of America Fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi, an annual food and music festival in downtown Greenville, has finalized its 2022 food vendor list. The festival, which will be held Oct. 14-16, will feature over 250 menu items from 50 restaurants, including:. Abanico. Aspen Street Sweets. Barberitos. Barley’s Taproom...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Zoo announces name of baby siamang

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo announced the name of their new baby siamang!. On April 6th, Ella the siamang gave birth to a baby boy. The zoo said campers gathered together to vote on the baby siamang’s name. “We are proud to announce baby Luke,” said...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New Greenville mural aims to spread kindness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just outside Thomas Creek Brewery, you’ll find a whole lot of color. “We just want to be able to spread kindness all over the world, but we are starting here in Greenville,” said Christine Crawford of Girls who Paint Murals. Girls who Paint...
GREENVILLE, SC
yellowscene.com

Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed

A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
NEWBERRY, SC
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Boutique hotel to break ground in Greenville's West End

GREENVILLE — A 134-room boutique hotel plans to break ground in the West End of downtown Greenville by November. The property is owned by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, a hospitality company out of San Francisco, and will be managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group based in Chicago. Popping up at...
The Post and Courier

Revitalization plan for 100-acre Spartanburg park moving forward

SPARTANBURG — Feedback is being sought on plans to revitalize Duncan Park. PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well., the city of Spartanburg, a community-based steering committee and the National Park Service plan to improve and add amenities. On Aug. 23, there will be a community input session at C.C. Woodson...
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

City of Greenville announces 2022 Moonlight Movies lineup

The city of Greenville has finalized its lineup for 2022 Fidelity Investments Moonlight Movies in Falls Park. The movies, which will begin at sundown on Thursdays in September and October, include:. The Princess Bride – Sept. 1. Hidden Figures – Sept. 8. That Thing You Do – Sept....
GREENVILLE, SC

