WYFF4.com
Greenville Restaurant Week is underway
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association's annual Greenville Restaurant Week has kicked off. Starting Thursday through Aug. 28, restaurant goers can sip, wine and dine their way through Greenville's food scene at lower prices. This will be the first restaurant week in years with no...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Felton’s was the go-to bookstore in the late 1800s
Herbert Joseph “H.J.” Felton was born in Hardwick, Massachusetts in 1852 and moved to Greenville, South Carolina, with his wife, Ella, in 1874. At the time, Greenville was recovering from the Civil War with several hopeful signs for the future. A new bridge spanned the Reedy River at Main Street, the Richmond and Danville Air Line railroad built an important track and depot in the city, under Hamlin Beattie the first bank was set up, and downtown’s first textile mills, the Sampson & Hall mill and the Camperdown mill, were built on the lower and upper falls respectively.
gsabizwire.com
Lyndsay Powell Joins Coldwell Banker Caine In Spartanburg
Spartanburg, S.C. — Coldwell Banker Caine recently welcomed Lyndsay Powell to its Spartanburg office as a residential agent. Lyndsay says that moving to the Upstate five years ago was the best decision she has ever made. She has loved being closer to her family and building deep relationships within the community. She feels that in moving to the Upstate, she has found her forever home.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Humane Society urgently needs newspaper donations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said they are completely out of newspapers used to line their cages. The shelter is urgently in need of donations from the community. You can donate newspapers to the Greenville Humane Society at any time by dropping them in the blue...
greenvillejournal.com
Soteria opens new home for women out of prison near Wade Hampton Blvd.
Women getting out of prison will have a new place to call home thanks to Soteria’s reinstated women’s program that kicked off Aug. 11 with a ribbon cutting at the new home at 4 Woodland Lane, Greenville, just off Wade Hampton Boulevard. Soteria Community Development Corp., which owns...
gsabizwire.com
AT&T Hosting a Hiring Event in Greenville
AT&T is growing in South Carolina and we’re hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, August 17th to help fill installation technician positions in the Greenville area. These are full-time positions that come with a competitive wage and benefits including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement, paid time off and a $7,500 sign-on bonus. Positions include paid training and career growth potential.
greenvillejournal.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena to host 30th annual Spirit Fest
Bon Secours Wellness Arena will host the 30th annual Spirit Fest, an annual faith-based event, on Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. Spirit Fest, which will be held at 650 N. Academy St. in Greenville, will feature performances by:. Chandler Moore of Maverick City Music. Tye Tribbett. Tamela Mann. Bishop William...
greenvillejournal.com
Fall for Greenville announces 2022 food vendor lineup
Bank of America Fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi, an annual food and music festival in downtown Greenville, has finalized its 2022 food vendor list. The festival, which will be held Oct. 14-16, will feature over 250 menu items from 50 restaurants, including:. Abanico. Aspen Street Sweets. Barberitos. Barley’s Taproom...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Zoo announces name of baby siamang
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo announced the name of their new baby siamang!. On April 6th, Ella the siamang gave birth to a baby boy. The zoo said campers gathered together to vote on the baby siamang’s name. “We are proud to announce baby Luke,” said...
FOX Carolina
New Greenville mural aims to spread kindness
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just outside Thomas Creek Brewery, you’ll find a whole lot of color. “We just want to be able to spread kindness all over the world, but we are starting here in Greenville,” said Christine Crawford of Girls who Paint Murals. Girls who Paint...
gsabizwire.com
Kelly Gregory joins Riley Institute as Director for Public Education Partnerships and Projects
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Riley Institute at Furman University has appointed a new staff member who will focus on advancing evidence-based public education practices in South Carolina by cultivating statewide partnerships and drawing from the Institute’s original research and from research at the state and national levels. Kelly...
yellowscene.com
Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed
A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
WCNC
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
The Post and Courier
Boutique hotel to break ground in Greenville's West End
GREENVILLE — A 134-room boutique hotel plans to break ground in the West End of downtown Greenville by November. The property is owned by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, a hospitality company out of San Francisco, and will be managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group based in Chicago. Popping up at...
The Post and Courier
Revitalization plan for 100-acre Spartanburg park moving forward
SPARTANBURG — Feedback is being sought on plans to revitalize Duncan Park. PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well., the city of Spartanburg, a community-based steering committee and the National Park Service plan to improve and add amenities. On Aug. 23, there will be a community input session at C.C. Woodson...
WYFF4.com
Upstate addiction recovery program eyes major expansion in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate addiction recovery group is nearing a major expansion, allowing it to more than double the number of people it currently helps. Evans Training Center, a faith-based program for men in recovery, is preparing to break ground on a 10,000-square-foot facility off Highway 29 in Wellford.
greenvillejournal.com
City of Greenville announces 2022 Moonlight Movies lineup
The city of Greenville has finalized its lineup for 2022 Fidelity Investments Moonlight Movies in Falls Park. The movies, which will begin at sundown on Thursdays in September and October, include:. The Princess Bride – Sept. 1. Hidden Figures – Sept. 8. That Thing You Do – Sept....
Spartanburg to host Citizen’s Police and Fire Academy
The city of Spartanburg is hosting its Citizen's Police and Fire Academy for the first time since 2019.
