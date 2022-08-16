Read full article on original website
Related
wengradio.com
North Port Police “Operation Clean Streets”
Over the past several months detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted Operation Clean Streets. The goal is to keep our community safe by keeping these deadly chemicals out of our community. This operation concentrated on enforcing drug related crimes that were occurring within the City of North Port. Detectives...
Lee County Sheriff Bloodhound locates missing 9-year-old
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office found a missing 9-year-old boy with the help of deputies and their Bloodhound on August 13th.
Two teens arrested after crashing into Deputy following high-speed pursuit
Two 15-year-old girls were arrested following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle chase where a Deputy was injured on Interstate 75.
ABC Action News
Former caregiver accused of stealing from a 95-year-old Highlands County woman
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A former caregiver was arrested Friday morning after a Highlands County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) investigation revealed she had allegedly stolen from a 95-year-old client. Melissa Amy Derouin, 40, is accused of more than 30 felonies for allegedly using the victim's credit card for her own...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff Charges 85 In HIDTA Drug “Operation Flying Ice” From California To Florida
Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged
cw34.com
Dealer made several trips from Miami to sell drugs in Port St. Lucie, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drug dealer made several trips from Miami to sell cocaine and fentanyl in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 37-year-old Patrick Ward on Thursday. He's accused of trafficking fentanyl mixed with cocaine in Port St. Lucie. He's been under investigation for...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies arrest suspect in 7-Eleven robbery on Ryffel Way in Estero
Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Estero 7-Eleven located on Ryffel Way in reference to a robbery on Aug. 18. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Erody Luis Medina, 25, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk working behind the register. Medina...
Suspect in Downtown Fort Myers shooting turns herself in
Jasmine Battle wanted in relation to an early morning shooting in Downtown Fort Myers has turned herself into the Fort Myers Police Department Friday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 stole over $200K in jewelry, bags from Sarasota home, police say
Sarasota police arrested five people who they said were involved in a burglary that took over $200,000 in jewelry, handbags, and other items from a local home.
Sheriff Judd: 85 arrested in 'single largest seizure of drugs' in Polk County wiretap investigation
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Sheriff Grady Judd announced what he called "the single largest seizure of drugs and arrests made in the history of Polk County during an undercover wiretap investigation" on Friday. A two-year investigation resulted in the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force...
Sarasota deputy sliced with ‘massive’ 19-inch machete, officials say
A Sarasota County deputy was rushed to the hospital after he was sliced with a machete during an officer-involved shooting incident Thursday morning.
WINKNEWS.com
New details in arrest of a Charlotte County teacher accused of hiding missing teen
There are new details about the events that led Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies to arrest a Charlotte County English teacher for hiding a missing teen. According to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, The teen left home on August 12 after an argument about him stealing $100. The person who reported the teen missing said he did not take his phone, medication, or bank card and had not been to school that day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Florida HIDTA Task Force concludes multi-agency two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation
“Operation Flying Ice” – 85 suspects arrested; Millions of dollars worth of illegal narcotics seized; three warrants issued. Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend
An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Suspect In Two Winter Haven Circle K Armed Robberies
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed robberies which occurred less than two months apart, at the same Circle K store; it’s believed that the same suspect committed both. These crimes happened at the Circle K store at
Robocall says 'glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County schools
The School District of Palm Beach County said Friday a "technical glitch" in its security system caused "false alerts" to be sent out to families.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 17
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Student threat against Charlotte High School unfounded, according to CCSO
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Thursday evening to assist with the investigation into a threat that was made by a student that attends Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda. CCSO detectives made contact with the student and his family at their Punta Gorda home. CCSO said the...
WINKNEWS.com
Weed wacker-wielding suspect arrested, accused of chasing and injuring client in Lehigh
A man accused of wielding a weed wacker is in jail after an altercation with a customer. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said he and Jamie Thompson, 30, debated over money for residential landscaping services on Aug. 3. They say Thompson walked back to his...
Comments / 0