Read full article on original website
Related
New Glass Demo is Red-Hot at the Steele County Fair
A molten glob of glass turned into an artistic plate right before my eyes. Sam with Hot Glass Academy went to work with the ball of glass and a hollow metal pipe known as a blowpipe. As he heated, molded, and worked with the glass, he explained each step of the process to the growing crowd.
Fleckenstein Bluffs Park in Faribault is Officially Open
Flecks Brewery started it's beer brewing operations in Faribault in 1856. It closed in 1964. Today the Fleckenstein Bluffs Park in Faribault was dedicated during a brief ceremony in the park that concluded with a ribbon cutting by a descendant of one of the final Fleckenstein family members to run the brewery.
KIMT
Retirement celebration planned for Mrs. Gerry of 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - It's hard to go through the deli section of a grocery store in our area and not see salads, desserts and sides made by 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea. On Saturday, August 20, the founder and previous owner of the company, Mrs. Gerry Vogt will...
KAAL-TV
Gold Rush days take over Olmsted County Friday
(ABC 6 News) -Two longtime Gold Rush events in Olmsted county kick off on Friday. In Rochester, Gold Rush days will take place at Graham Park starting at 8 a.m. and will run through the weekend. Olmsted County's Antique Show & Market, put on by Townsend shows is in its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
medcitybeat.com
Rochester nonprofit to build fully-accessible indoor park
A Rochester nonprofit serving people with disabilities throughout southeast Minnesota is close to breaking ground on the region’s first fully-accessible indoor recreation center. Southeastern Minnesota Center For Independent Living, Inc. plans to build a nearly 40,000-square-foot indoor park just west of West Circle Drive, at the intersection of Badger...
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A secret has been kept in Southeast Minnesota but it is now out! Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron, Minnesota have a few new babies. Here's the even better news - they are ready to meet you!. Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota. I know...
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Prague Times
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato teen catches monster catfish on the Blue Earth River
Leroy McClelland IV shows off his flathead catfish catch from the Blue Earth River. A Mankato teen caught a monster flathead catfish on the Blue Earth River Wednesday. Leroy McClelland IV had begun fishing for walleye on the river just moments before he felt what he believed was a snagged line. He asked SMN not to share his exact location.
Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
KIMT
North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show gets new owner
MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Mason City has a new owner. Events Inc., a newly formed event promotional company has purchased the North Iowa Home Show, along with the Eastern Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Waterloo, the Cedar Rapids Sportshow, the Eastern Iowa Sportshow in Cedar Fall, and the Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show in Cedar Falls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale
Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
Rochester May See a Spectacular Show in the Night Sky this Week
We can see some amazing things in our night sky. There are super moons, shooting stars, sometimes we can see other planets with the naked eye, and if we're super lucky we can see the Northern Lights. Fingers crossed luck is on our side this week because there's a chance the Northern Lights could show themselves in southeast Minnesota this week.
Oinker Open Scramble for Scholarships Golf Outing
The Rice County Pork Producers and Dakota Rice Corn and Soybean Growers will be hosting the Oinker Open Scramble for Scholarships Golf Outing Tuesday August 23, 2022 at the Montgomery National Golf Club. It will be a day of fun, food and gold for a great cause. Raising funds for scholarships for students in Rice and Dakota counties that are going to pursue a two or four year degree in agriculture.
KAAL-TV
Crews respond to hay bale fires in Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) - Emergency crews responded to hay bale fires early Friday morning in Pine Island. The fires were being reported in Pine Island at 25075 525th St. A deputy with the Dodge County Sheriff's office tells ABC 6 News the call came in at 6:41 a.m. from a person living at a nearby residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A vehicle caused damage to a yard on the 600 block of State Street West on Tuesday, Aug. 9. No value given. Theft. An individual reported on Tuesday, Aug. 9, that numerous household items were stolen from a storage...
26 Amazing Movies That Were Filmed in the State of Minnesota
If you've ever been to Minneapolis or even visited the Mall of America, you have probably walked in the same spot as big-time celebrities! Actually, there are a bunch of towns, parks, cemeteries, lakes, and businesses in Minnesota that have been featured on the big screen. Below is a HUGE list of movies that have been made right here in Minnesota and all the spots where film crews and stars have been.
Tonight’s Thursdays Downtown Event in Rochester Has Been Canceled
The Rochester Downtown Alliance has canceled the remainder of the popular Thursdays Downtown event because of the threat of severe weather. Read their full statement and what we're expecting with the weather below. RDA Cancels Thursdays Downtown for August 18th, 2022. The RDA sent a press release around 6:00 pm...
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0