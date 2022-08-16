Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
Kentucky author raising money for flood-ravaged libraries
A Kentucky author who writes books inspired by Eastern Kentucky is working on her next project: raising money for public libraries destroyed in the flooding.
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital following Clarksville crash
One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
wymt.com
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky gives update on donations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has released an update on donations and the disbursement of flood relief funds. The foundation announced that, as of Friday, August 19, it has given more than $670,000 in grants to support families, nonprofits, small businesses and family farms. In the...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
lanereport.com
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
gonomad.com
Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle
Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
Kentucky State Police encourages Kentuckians to come to ‘Safety Town’
For more than 60 years, KSP has not only provided security for the state fair, but they have also managed the Safety Town booth.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Squirrel season, the first on Kentucky’s fall hunting calendar, opens Aug. 20
Kentucky’s fall squirrel season, a 191-day split season that kicks off the calendar of fall hunting, opens by regulation on the third Saturday each August. The 2022-2023 season dates are Saturday, Aug. 20 through Nov. 11. Then the season re-opens Nov. 14, and runs through Feb. 28, 2023. The...
WTVF
Kentucky Boy Scout unlocks entertainment for senior living community by creating busy boards
RICHMOND, Ky. — Unlocking entertainment and fastening focus was a newly named goal for a Kentucky Eagle Scout when he created busy boards for residents at Dominion Senior Living. Curtis Relich, a proud member of Boy Scouts Troop 73, came up with the idea of the busy boards last...
Lexington lawyers seek to help eastern Kentucky flood survivors denied FEMA aid
Dinsmore and Shohl Law Firm will be setting up a clinic at the Pine Mountain Grill in Whitesburg starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Kentucky Teacher of the Year turns focus to addiction recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 13 years, teaching was a passion for Jessica Dueñas. She had worked in Jefferson and Oldham County school districts and in 2019, she was named the Kentucky State Teacher of the Year. “Obviously, the biggest honor I’ve ever had and because of that, it’s...
WBKO
Barren River Beverages takes donations directly to Eastern Kentucky families
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Barren County group took on the challenge of delivering supplies to families of Eastern Kentucky in person. Michelle Wheeler recalls what she saw in the homes devastated by the flooding. ”It was unbelievable because you think a flood coming through and you’re thinking water,...
wkms.org
Champions crowned, food fried and the best of Kentucky showcased at 2022 state fair
On day one of the state fair, the Kentucky Exposition Center was buzzing with visitors, including mules, goats, cattle, rabbits, birds and, of course, people. The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 18 through Aug. 28, featuring food, rides, entertainment and some of the state’s best agriculture. People come from...
wdrb.com
Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
Why Kentucky could feel more like Death Valley over the next 30 years
According to a new study, Kentucky is among the U.S. states that could see heat indices above 125 degrees by 2053.
wdrb.com
How much does it cost to spend 1 day at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is in full swing — but how much will a day of food and fun cost you?. First, getting in the gate: Tickets online are cheaper, at $10 a person. That price includes parking, and kids under the age of 5 get in for free.
World's Championship Horse Show brings international competitors to state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is synonymous with bourbon, Louisville sluggers and horses. While many people gravitate towards thoroughbreds, Kentucky is also home to the capital of Saddlebred horses. The best horses and exhibitors in the world compete for tens of thousands of dollars in the finals, but there's seven...
