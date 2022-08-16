ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
wfit.org

Florida's unemployment dips to 2.7%

Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.7% in July, matching the level before the COVID-19 pandemic slammed into the economy in early 2020. According to the state Department of Economic Opportunity, the July rate was down from 2.8% in June and 4.5% in July 2021, and comes amid signs that inflation has slowed.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy