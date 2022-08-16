Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Free groceries coming to Las Vegas residents via pop-ups
Nevada is ranked eighth nationally in states with the highest overall food insecurity rates in 2021. The Just One Project wants to change that by providing free groceries to locals.
Fox5 KVVU
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Palms returns with great nightlife options in Las Vegas
As part of the 2021 San Manuel Tribe-owned Palms revamp, two iconic bars, Ghostbar and the Unknown Bar, are better than ever!. Ghostbar has a long history; it was there many years before Station Casinos purchased the property in 2016 and completed a $600 million renovation in 2019. It even spawned the daytime party trend with Ghostbar Dayclub (more affectionately known as GBDC).
Check out the lightning show over the Las Vegas valley
Dramatic lightning rolls through the Las Vegas valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
vegas24seven.com
FuelFest Wraps up Largest Event in Tokyo and Announces Las Vegas Date with Cody Walker
FuelFest Wraps up Largest Event in Tokyo and Announces Las Vegas Date with Cody Walker. Automotive, Entertainment and Music Experience Slated for Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Oct. 22. Coming off of a record breaking inaugural event in Tokyo, Japan FuelFest is set for its first-ever appearance in Las Vegas on...
news3lv.com
First Randy's Donuts location in Las Vegas sells out on opening days
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest Randy's Donuts location made a little bit of history this week. The doughnut shop opened Tuesday in Las Vegas to huge crowds, resulting in the franchise's first sellout in 70 years. "WHAT A DAY!!! We were FLOODED with love from the Vegas community!!"...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas water parks offer students free entry for A’s on most recent report card
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas water parks want to reward students for their hard work by offering free admission to those who had A’s on their most recent report card. According to a news release, as part of the “Great Grades Days,” students can receive free...
RELATED PEOPLE
Beard Papa’s is Bringing Its Cream Puff Back to Las Vegas
This time around, the brand is getting off the Strip and focusing on Las Vegas locals
Slim Chickens Announces Franchise Deal for Las Vegas
The next big thing in Las Vegas chicken is Slim
Clean-up crews finish early at Seven Magic Mountains
Crews performing maintenance at Seven Magic Mountains, the public artwork near Jean Dry Lake and Interstate 15, finished their work earlier than expected.
Vegas Mob Memorabilia To Be Sold at Beverly Hills ‘Organized Crime’ Auction
Handwritten notebooks from Meyer Lansky. Home movies from Anthony “The Ant” Spilotro. Al Capone’s letterfrom...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Scale model of Durango resort goes on display at Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new model attraction on display in Las Vegas. Station Casinos has set up a scale model of the forthcoming Durango Casino & Resort at Red Rock Casino. Durango is being built near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, but...
Las Vegas home prices begin to cool as fall season draws closer
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, the Las Vegas housing market is cooling. So, what are the expectations for southern Nevada this fall? Kyle Wallace is the COO of Driggs Title Agency, which covers Las Vegas and parts of Arizona. He said that right now, sellers in southern Nevada are dropping their prices, and people […]
vegas24seven.com
$20 million Ocean Prime Las Vegas Scheduled to Open Spring 2023
OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Invests Nearly $20 Million in First Ocean Prime in Las Vegas and 18th Location Nationwide. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Hotels For Views For F1 Las Vegas 2023
Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Formula 1 fans have already started researching the ins and outs of visiting Sin City for the November 2023 event. According to several sources and leaked documents, Formula 1 is set to come to the Las Vegas streets between November 16-18, 2023. Unlike all other races, the race weekend starts a day early because of how far west the track is located, and will take place late at night to cater for F1’s European viewing audience. In the leaked letter, the main event will take place on the night of November 18, 2023, and all track activity will end at 1:30 a.m. PT the next morning.
Top Las Vegas valley water users in 2021
The valley's top water users in Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas are being revealed after 8 News Now requested the data from the local water districts.
Enormous ‘City’ sculpture opening Sept. 2 in remote Nevada desert
Limited visits to the enormous sculpture known as "City" will be available by reservation starting on Sept. 2.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls in Las Vegas (Natural & Man-Made Attractions)
Las Vegas, Nevada is home to casinos, extravagant shows, wild creatures, and music. This city that never sleeps is not where one typically goes in search of waterfalls. If you do go to Las Vegas and want to catch a glimpse of a waterfall there are numerous natural and man-made sights to see. Red Rock Canyon is a very popular recreation area just outside of Las Vegas. Here you will see several waterfalls that flow in the desert, at least part of the year. This area can be a welcome retreat after a night of exploring the strip.
Comments / 0