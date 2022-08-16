ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
HENDERSON, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Palms returns with great nightlife options in Las Vegas

As part of the 2021 San Manuel Tribe-owned Palms revamp, two iconic bars, Ghostbar and the Unknown Bar, are better than ever!. Ghostbar has a long history; it was there many years before Station Casinos purchased the property in 2016 and completed a $600 million renovation in 2019. It even spawned the daytime party trend with Ghostbar Dayclub (more affectionately known as GBDC).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes

LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas home prices begin to cool as fall season draws closer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, the Las Vegas housing market is cooling. So, what are the expectations for southern Nevada this fall? Kyle Wallace is the COO of Driggs Title Agency, which covers Las Vegas and parts of Arizona. He said that right now, sellers in southern Nevada are dropping their prices, and people […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

$20 million Ocean Prime Las Vegas Scheduled to Open Spring 2023

OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Invests Nearly $20 Million in First Ocean Prime in Las Vegas and 18th Location Nationwide. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
gatechecked

Best Hotels For Views For F1 Las Vegas 2023

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Formula 1 fans have already started researching the ins and outs of visiting Sin City for the November 2023 event. According to several sources and leaked documents, Formula 1 is set to come to the Las Vegas streets between November 16-18, 2023. Unlike all other races, the race weekend starts a day early because of how far west the track is located, and will take place late at night to cater for F1’s European viewing audience. In the leaked letter, the main event will take place on the night of November 18, 2023, and all track activity will end at 1:30 a.m. PT the next morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls in Las Vegas (Natural & Man-Made Attractions)

Las Vegas, Nevada is home to casinos, extravagant shows, wild creatures, and music. This city that never sleeps is not where one typically goes in search of waterfalls. If you do go to Las Vegas and want to catch a glimpse of a waterfall there are numerous natural and man-made sights to see. Red Rock Canyon is a very popular recreation area just outside of Las Vegas. Here you will see several waterfalls that flow in the desert, at least part of the year. This area can be a welcome retreat after a night of exploring the strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV

