Rochester nonprofit to build fully-accessible indoor park
A Rochester nonprofit serving people with disabilities throughout southeast Minnesota is close to breaking ground on the region’s first fully-accessible indoor recreation center. Southeastern Minnesota Center For Independent Living, Inc. plans to build a nearly 40,000-square-foot indoor park just west of West Circle Drive, at the intersection of Badger...
Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
KIMT
Minnesota Frontline Worker pay
The appeals process for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Program started this week after hundreds of thousands applicants were denied. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with one Rochester resident who isn't sure if he'll see the money.
KIMT
Retirement celebration planned for Mrs. Gerry of 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - It's hard to go through the deli section of a grocery store in our area and not see salads, desserts and sides made by 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea. On Saturday, August 20, the founder and previous owner of the company, Mrs. Gerry Vogt will...
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
KIMT
'Urgent and immediate' need for blood at Mayo Clinic
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is putting out another “urgent and immediate” call for O- blood donations. The Center says “Every 2 seconds in the U.S. someone needs blood, locally every 10 minutes someone needs blood. That is why our need for blood is constant and because O- is the universal blood type it is in high demand.”
Apartment House Near Downtown Rochester Damaged by Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters responded yesterday to an apartment house just west of downtown Rochester Friday afternoon. The fire department as a passerby reported smoke coming from a second-story window of the home in the 500 block of 3rd Street Northwest around 5:30 PM. A downstairs tenant also told the fire department that he smelled smoke and found a fire burning in an upstairs bedroom when he went to investigate. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the man also told them everyone had safely evacuated, and the person renting the room where the fire was located was believed to be gone.
KIMT
Biosciences Facility to Open Next Week
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar visited Southeast Minnesota today. Stopping in Austin to tour the new facility for "Nu-Tek" Biosciences.
Popular Pizza Spot in Rochester Has New Name and Owner!
Looks like a popular pizza shop at 1105 7th Street Northwest in Rochester, Minnesota will be staying open but under a new name!. Back in June of 2022, the owners of 5 Dollar Pizza in Rochester announced that it was time to sell the business. It's with bittersweet emotions that...
32 Amazing Rochester Non-Profits to Support on National Non-Profit Day
We have quite a few non-profits here in Rochester, Minnesota, and lots of big-hearted people who use their time and money to help these organizations out. While we should obviously support non-profits all the time, today is an especially good day to lead a helping hand or donate a few extra bucks because it’s National Non-Profit Day.
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Winona (MN)
Looking for the best and most fun things to do in Winona, MN?. Winona is a natural oasis in Winona County, southeast of Minnesota State, United States. According to the 2022 census, the city has an estimated population of 26,772 people. Named in honor of Winona, a famous first daughter...
Feel Powerless? You’re Not! Join NAMIWalks To Make Things Better
Let's open up doors for everyone from every walk of life to have access to the mental health resources and community they deserve. I don't know that I've ever been so excited about mental health in my life. Have we ever been closer to Mental Health for All? I don't think so, and that's why I hope you'll join Townsquare Media - Rochester for this year's NAMIWalks Your Way to support NAMI Southeastern Minnesota, right here in Rochester, Minnesota, AND a walk in Lanesboro, Minnesota, too!
Rochester Area Home Prices Rise
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Home listings dropped while the price to buy a home went up over the past year in the Rochester area. That’s according to the July 2022 Local Market Update from Minnesota Realtors. The report indicates there were 239 new listings in Olmsted County last month, down from 299 in July 2021.
KIMT
Rochester man out $168K in online fraud case
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 76-year-old Rochester man is out $168,000 in an online fraud case. Police said the man had a subscription for antivirus software and received a fake receipt with a phone number on it. He called the number to resolve the issue. The person he talked to said...
Olmsted County Entering Negotiations With Titan For Seneca Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board has decided to move forward and enter into negotiations with Titan Development concerning the Rochester company's proposal for a development on the former Seneca Foods site. The vote was 5-2 to authorize staff to begin negotiations on a potential development agreement...
Major Rochester Drug Bust Results in 10 Arrests
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - An announcement today concerning the federal crackdown on violent criminals in Minnesota included news of a major drug bust in Rochester. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger, who was joined by federal, state, and local law enforcement officials, announced the arrests of 10 people in connection with an alleged methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team led a coordinated operation that involved more than 60 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers. Luger says the operation also resulted in the seizure of drugs and firearms.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
KIMT
Woman charged with stealing more than $200K from Albert Lea housing authority
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A woman is charged with embezzling from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann is facing one count of theft from a program receiving federal funds. The charge was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota. Federal prosecutors say Thumann was an agent of the Authority between January 2018 and July 2018 and stole $213,217 for her own use.
