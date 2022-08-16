The City of Morris plans to submit a $650, 000 grant application to Illinois Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehab Program to Illinois Dept of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for funds to rehabilitate approximately 10 qualifying owner occupied single family homes in the project area which is from Division Street to west to Price and Grant Streets to the east Railroad and Armstrong Streets to the north and Main Street to the south. A presentation was heard by members and local citizens during a Public Hearing at Monday’s City Council Meeting.

MORRIS, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO