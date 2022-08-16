Read full article on original website
Mary Ralston, Roy Ralston, Jay Ralston
A graveside memorial service for Mary Ralston, Roy Ralston and Jay Ralston will be held at Saratoga Cemetery in Morris on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 1:00 pm. There will be Food and Elvis music to continue the celebration of Mary, Roy, and Jay Ralston at approximately 2:15 p.m. at the UC Davis-Callahan Funeral home located at 301 W Washington Street in Morris.
Betty June Olson of Morris 1927 - 2022
Betty June Olson, 95, of Morris, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at The Gardens at Park Pointe in Morris. Born March 25, 1927 in Morris, she was the daughter of George and Gertrude (Williams) Hansen. She graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 1945. Betty married Ansley Olson on December 7, 1946 at Stavanger Lutheran Church. They lived all of their married life in Morris.
Betty Borger of Morris
Betty Borger, 96, of Morris Illinois, passed away peacefully the morning of August 17, 2022. A visitation for Betty will be held Saturday August 20, 2022, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 118 W Jackson St, Morris, IL. A celebration of Betty’s life with follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow immediately after at Evergreen Cemetery.
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
City of Morris Applying for $650K Housing Rehab Grant
The City of Morris plans to submit a $650, 000 grant application to Illinois Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehab Program to Illinois Dept of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for funds to rehabilitate approximately 10 qualifying owner occupied single family homes in the project area which is from Division Street to west to Price and Grant Streets to the east Railroad and Armstrong Streets to the north and Main Street to the south. A presentation was heard by members and local citizens during a Public Hearing at Monday’s City Council Meeting.
Minooka Man Sentenced in Grundy Co. Aggravated DUI Case
A 44-year-old Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on August 15th. Ronald Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, a class four felony and was sentenced to two years in prison. He must be on one parole once released from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Area Schools Return This Week
It is back to school for many districts in our area this week. Morris District 54 School Superintendent Shannon Dudek said it was nice to see students back in school on Wednesday. Dudek said the school board approved their Return to Learn plan at a meeting on Monday. Your browser...
Police Blotter for Wednesday, August 17th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Hunter Carlson, 21, of Braidwood for driving while license...
Village of Channahon Will Be Getting a Starbucks
The Village of Channahon will be getting a Starbucks. The Channahon Village Board this week approved a final plat and site plan for the project. Here is Channahon Community Development and Information Systems Director Mike Petrick. Petrick was asked if the entrance would be off Yellow Pine Drive. Your browser...
Brewer Convicted of 2019 Christmas Day Triple Murders
A Livingston County jury this afternoon convicted a Cullom man on six counts of First Degree Murder. The Livingston County State’s Attorney Office displayed evidence throughout the case that showed 55-year-old Clifford Brewer shot and killed his wife 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, his 27-year-old son Christian Brewer and his neighbor 51-year-old Norman Walker at a house in the 400 block of East Jackson Street in Cullom on Christmas morning in 2019.
Man Wanted For Dealing Major Amounts of Meth & Hitting Officer With Vehicle
The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Trident Drug Task Force is searching for a man wanted for committing several felonies on August 17th. Jerome Alexander, 25, of Peoria is a black male with long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing red pants blue jeans....
Marseilles: Grant could help with Broadway Park improvements
Last night the city of Marseilles approved the first step in Broadway Park improvement plans by voting to consider a proposal from Hitchcock Design Group, Naperville, to develop the project. Those possible improvements could include updating the playground equipment and basketball courts, adding a splash pad and pickle ball courts. Broadway Park was built in the 1950's.
Morris High School Graduate Recognized by Mayor
At last night’s Morris City Council Meeting, Mayor Chris Brown recognized Morris High School graduate, Nicholas Russell, for his achievements in dramatic arts. Your browser does not support the audio element. Russel will be attending Pomona College, in Claremont California, to pursue an education in Performing Arts.
Recent Grand Jury Indictments
Only a few individuals were indicted by a Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday. Cory Ballina, 42, of Ashbury, Iowa was indicted on two counts of Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies and two counts of Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, both class four felonies. Harley Gribble, 21, of Dwight...
Teenager Facing 14 Charges For Allegedly Killing Woman in Morris
A Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a 16-year-old male on 14 felony charges. The juvenile was charged with 12 counts of Murder; Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, a class X felony and Vehicle Hijacking, a class one felony. During a press conference.earlier this month, investigators and prosecutors said a the...
Minooka Man Accused of Possessing Meth & Leading Police on Pursuit
A 36-year-old Minooka man is facing several charges in Will County. Ryan McLean was charged with the Unlawful Possession of meth between 15 and 100 grams, a class one felony and two counts of Aggravated DUI, both class four felonies. He was given a citation for DUI, driving while license...
Seneca Amends Water Service Accounts Ordinance
Sometimes residents want to add names (possibly a renter/tenant name) to their water service accounts. A problem arises when those additional names have no ownership interest. The Seneca Village Council last night unanimously amended their ordinance regarding Water Service Accounts. The ordinance now requires proof of property ownership in the form of a deed or other document from anyone setting up a water account.
Morris Man Accused of Damaging Street Signs With Vehicle
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for damaging property with his vehicle. Michael Honiotes, 54, of Morris was arrested for Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property in the 6500 block of Whitetie Road in Coal City around 8:10 a.m. on August 12th. Police officials say Honiotes allegedly...
Morris Man Arrested For Third DUI and Battering Officer
Two felony charges have been filed against Morris man arrested by the Morris Police Department. Douglas Anderson was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer and Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said the 43-year-old Anderson was pulled over for DUI in the area of Illinois Avenue and Wauponsee Street around midnight on August 13th.
Grundy County Board Approved Raising Pay to Gain New Hires
The Grundy County Board last week approved pay increases for certain employees. Here is Sheriff Ken Briley. Your browser does not support the audio element. Briley said the money is in his budget. Your browser does not support the audio element. The$18 to $20 per hour pay rate will increase...
