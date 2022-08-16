Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
wcsjnews.com
Betty Borger of Morris
Betty Borger, 96, of Morris Illinois, passed away peacefully the morning of August 17, 2022. A visitation for Betty will be held Saturday August 20, 2022, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 118 W Jackson St, Morris, IL. A celebration of Betty’s life with follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow immediately after at Evergreen Cemetery.
wcsjnews.com
Betty June Olson of Morris 1927 - 2022
Betty June Olson, 95, of Morris, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at The Gardens at Park Pointe in Morris. Born March 25, 1927 in Morris, she was the daughter of George and Gertrude (Williams) Hansen. She graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 1945. Betty married Ansley Olson on December 7, 1946 at Stavanger Lutheran Church. They lived all of their married life in Morris.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/18/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in downstate Illinois. The Jackson County Health Department says the first batch to test positive was collected this past Tuesday near Murphysboro. The West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. One out of five folks who have been bitten by an infected mosquito will experience symptoms within a few days. Stay up-to-date on the West Nile virus on the State Department of Public Health website at www.dph.illinois.gov.
wcsjnews.com
City of Morris Applying for $650K Housing Rehab Grant
The City of Morris plans to submit a $650, 000 grant application to Illinois Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehab Program to Illinois Dept of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for funds to rehabilitate approximately 10 qualifying owner occupied single family homes in the project area which is from Division Street to west to Price and Grant Streets to the east Railroad and Armstrong Streets to the north and Main Street to the south. A presentation was heard by members and local citizens during a Public Hearing at Monday’s City Council Meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
Body of missing Chicago boater recovered along Indiana lakefront: Lake County Coroner
A Chicago man who went missing along with a friend on Lake Michigan more than three weeks ago has been found dead. The body of 36-year-old Dexter Sain was found 200 yards off Lakefront Park in Whiting. The Lake County Coroner determined he drowned.
wcsjnews.com
Morris High School Graduate Recognized by Mayor
At last night’s Morris City Council Meeting, Mayor Chris Brown recognized Morris High School graduate, Nicholas Russell, for his achievements in dramatic arts. Your browser does not support the audio element. Russel will be attending Pomona College, in Claremont California, to pursue an education in Performing Arts.
wcsjnews.com
Marseilles: Grant could help with Broadway Park improvements
Last night the city of Marseilles approved the first step in Broadway Park improvement plans by voting to consider a proposal from Hitchcock Design Group, Naperville, to develop the project. Those possible improvements could include updating the playground equipment and basketball courts, adding a splash pad and pickle ball courts. Broadway Park was built in the 1950's.
RELATED PEOPLE
oakpark.com
Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest
Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
WTWO/WAWV
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
Chicago bartender, entrepreneur dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Michael Davila was a long-time bartender and entrepreneur in Chicago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
wcsjnews.com
Minooka Man Sentenced in Grundy Co. Aggravated DUI Case
A 44-year-old Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on August 15th. Ronald Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, a class four felony and was sentenced to two years in prison. He must be on one parole once released from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
wcsjnews.com
Brewer Convicted of 2019 Christmas Day Triple Murders
A Livingston County jury this afternoon convicted a Cullom man on six counts of First Degree Murder. The Livingston County State’s Attorney Office displayed evidence throughout the case that showed 55-year-old Clifford Brewer shot and killed his wife 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, his 27-year-old son Christian Brewer and his neighbor 51-year-old Norman Walker at a house in the 400 block of East Jackson Street in Cullom on Christmas morning in 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body of missing East Chicago boater found, 2nd boater remains missing
The Lake County, Indiana coroner said the body of one of two missing East Chicago boaters has been found and identified.
fox32chicago.com
Hammond mayor pulls basketball rims down at MLK Park after 2 shootings, 1 person killed
HAMMOND, Ind. - Two back-to-back shootings, one of them fatal, has prompted Hammond's mayor to pull the rims off the basketball courts at MLK Park. Given the recent uptick in violence, he says there's no timetable on putting them back. "To see the violence taking place at this park is...
Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says
Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.
Body pulled from Montrose Harbor is not person missing from 'Playpen,' Lake Michigan, officials say
Chicago fire crews pulled a body from the lake on the North Side early Thursday morning, hours after a person went missing from the "Playpen."
Comments / 0