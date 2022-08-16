(SPRINGFIELD) The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in downstate Illinois. The Jackson County Health Department says the first batch to test positive was collected this past Tuesday near Murphysboro. The West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. One out of five folks who have been bitten by an infected mosquito will experience symptoms within a few days. Stay up-to-date on the West Nile virus on the State Department of Public Health website at www.dph.illinois.gov.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO