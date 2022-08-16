ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
Phone Scam Costs Rochester Woman $1,600

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester woman fell victim to a phone scam and is out $1,600. Rochester Police said the 69-year-old woman reported the scam Thursday afternoon. The woman said she received a voicemail from who she believed to be a representative of Spectrum cable and internet, who said that her monthly bill could be cut by as much as 50 percent.
Apartment House Near Downtown Rochester Damaged by Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters responded yesterday to an apartment house just west of downtown Rochester Friday afternoon. The fire department as a passerby reported smoke coming from a second-story window of the home in the 500 block of 3rd Street Northwest around 5:30 PM. A downstairs tenant also told the fire department that he smelled smoke and found a fire burning in an upstairs bedroom when he went to investigate. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the man also told them everyone had safely evacuated, and the person renting the room where the fire was located was believed to be gone.
Rochester Area Home Prices Rise

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Home listings dropped while the price to buy a home went up over the past year in the Rochester area. That’s according to the July 2022 Local Market Update from Minnesota Realtors. The report indicates there were 239 new listings in Olmsted County last month, down from 299 in July 2021.
Feel Powerless? You’re Not! Join NAMIWalks To Make Things Better

Let's open up doors for everyone from every walk of life to have access to the mental health resources and community they deserve. I don't know that I've ever been so excited about mental health in my life. Have we ever been closer to Mental Health for All? I don't think so, and that's why I hope you'll join Townsquare Media - Rochester for this year's NAMIWalks Your Way to support NAMI Southeastern Minnesota, right here in Rochester, Minnesota, AND a walk in Lanesboro, Minnesota, too!
Major Rochester Drug Bust Results in 10 Arrests

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - An announcement today concerning the federal crackdown on violent criminals in Minnesota included news of a major drug bust in Rochester. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger, who was joined by federal, state, and local law enforcement officials, announced the arrests of 10 people in connection with an alleged methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team led a coordinated operation that involved more than 60 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers. Luger says the operation also resulted in the seizure of drugs and firearms.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Charges Brought in Two Rochester Check Forgery Cases

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors brought charges Wednesday in two different check forgery cases. 29-year-old Joseph Gehring of Ashland City, TN is accused of cashing a $2,475.10 check on the account of Hiller’s Flooring America that was intended to go to a supplier. Surveillance video from Sterling State Bank in Rochester shows Gehring cashing the check at the bank on Dec. 23, 2021. The bank also shared a copy of a photo ID Gehring used to cash the check, the complaint states.
Mayo Clinic Announces Collaboration to Spur Biomanufacturing

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic is touting a strategic collaboration to bring about "a new era of biomanufacturing." A news release says the focus will be on therapies derived from human sources for use in medicines, particularly those targeting rare and complex conditions. Those human sources include cells, blood, enzymes, tissues, genes, or genetically engineered cells.
Rochester Hosting Open House on Phase 2 of North Broadway Project

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An open house-style meeting is planned later today concerning the second phase of the North Broadway reconstruction project. A news release says the city is in the process of analyzing and designing improvements for the next phase, which will involve the section of the former Highway 63 from the Silver Lake Bridge north to Elgin Hills Drive. The estimated $12 million project will include "enhancement that promote safe multi-modal transportation improvements and connections to the pedestrian/biking facilities along the Zumbro River, Cascade Creek, and Silver Lake. Some of the expected features include center medians, landscaped boulevards, one-way cycle tracks, and sidewalks or paths.
