Three men killed in hit-and-run outside Chicago gay bar, suspect at large

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
 4 days ago
Accident or crime scene cordon tape

CHICAGO — A suspect remains at large after three men were killed in a hit-and-run outside a Chicago gay bar, police said.

A fourth victim was struck and injured in the "horrific act" outside Jeffery Pub, which took place at about 5 a.m. Sunday, Chicago police said.

The attack "appears to be intentional" but is not being investigated as a hate crime, Chicago police said at a news conference Monday.

The incident began as an argument inside the bar, which then spilled into the street, police said. An "altercation" ensued, after which the suspect got in the car and drove into the pedestrians, police said.

The car involved was found abandoned four blocks from the scene, police said, but no one is in custody.

Police are looking to the public for help and asking anyone with information on the driver to come forward.

