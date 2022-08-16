Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah is launching a program to increase access to feminine hygiene products in local schools, and educate students about them. Made possible by a grant from an internal community outreach fund, the hospital intends to use the program to distribute 1,000 period starter kits — each containing about three months' worth of feminine hygiene products, including pads, pantyliners, tampons and other toiletries — to patients of area OB-GYN practices while supplies last.

