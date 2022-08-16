Read full article on original website
Paducah, McCracken officials preliminarily agree on sports complex partnership
Plans for a $42 million sports complex in Paducah are moving forward. A release Thursday announced that McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray had preliminarily okayed the interlocal agreement between the two local governments to move forward with the project, which has been in the works since 2019.
Mercy Health in Paducah Distributing Feminine Hygiene Products to Local Schools
Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah is launching a program to increase access to feminine hygiene products in local schools, and educate students about them. Made possible by a grant from an internal community outreach fund, the hospital intends to use the program to distribute 1,000 period starter kits — each containing about three months' worth of feminine hygiene products, including pads, pantyliners, tampons and other toiletries — to patients of area OB-GYN practices while supplies last.
