Being an artist is a difficult career choice to make. It requires a great deal of patience and determination. Artists create a wide variety of music in a variety of rhythm styles. Frost G is one of those extraordinary musicians whose songs are sure to become well-known because they are written with such passion and heart as to make them unavoidably memorable. His songs, which have been well received on a variety of music streaming platforms, bear witness to the depth of his passion for the musical art form. Frost G’s success is not only dependent on his natural abilities; rather, he believes in always being the hardest worker in the room. He is the most publicised independent artist online in the Central Texas area. He is in possession of the receipts sufficient to prove this.

