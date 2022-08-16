Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In Minnesota
Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Small Dome Village Provides a Unique Stay in Northern Minnesota
The north shore of Minnesota is such a beautiful place to visit any time of year. But you can make that trip even better by staying in a unique place. There's one option that's relatively new to the Lutsen, Minnesota area that is like a tiny village of domes. They...
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The World’s Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota
If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
If you've ever gone to Foster Arend in Rochester or over to Lake City for a fun day in the water, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unique Places To Get Married in Minnesota From Underground To On The Field
I had no idea that there was a wedding chapel inside the Mall of America until earlier this week when I learned it was closing. More than 7,500 couples have said “I Do” inside the mega mall chapel since it first opened nearly three decades ago. Did you...
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
fox9.com
Dunkin locations will have cops on the roof on Friday
Cops will be on the roofs of Dunkin locations across the Twin Cities area on Friday to help raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota. This is the 6th annual event, and it's helped raise more than $60,000 for the organization in the past five years.
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
fox9.com
15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota
(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
KIMT
Minnesota Frontline Worker pay
The appeals process for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Program started this week after hundreds of thousands applicants were denied. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with one Rochester resident who isn't sure if he'll see the money.
St. Paul school's unique safety features inspiring other Minnesota schools to craft better emergency plans
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A charter school in St. Paul attracts students with unique needs from around Minnesota and across the country. And the building's safety plan is so successful, the state hopes other schools will follow suit. Every inch of Metro Deaf School was carefully thought out. "We had a deaf architect working alongside hearing architects," said Melissa Sweetmilk, the school's principal. "There's no other school like Metro Deaf School." Years ago, when the school moved locations, administrators had the opportunity to design the building of their dreams, and they added more safety features. The attention to detail extended...
Minnesota Wild Rice Season Is Underway But Rice May Not Be Ripe
The 2022 wild rice season officially opened across Minnesota on Monday, August 15, running through Friday, September 30. However, as harvesters may get exciting for the season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wanted to share an important reminder. Minnesota wild rice harvesters going out during the upcoming season can...
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin
If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0