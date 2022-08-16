Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
Ottosen Man Arrested for Alleged Assault in Kossuth County
(Algona)--An Ottosen man is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault in Kossuth County earlier this month. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies transported 49-year-old Steven Himes from Webster County Tuesday afternoon and booked him into the Kossuth County Jail. Online court records show an arrest...
nwestiowa.com
Arrest on warrants leads to more charges
PRIMGHAR—A 61-year-old Primghar man faces more charges after his initial arrest about 8:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on O’Brien County warrants. The additional charges against James Duane McClain stemmed from his arrest on warrants for fifth-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kilrradio.com
Algona Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop Near Swea City
(Swea City)--An Algona woman was arrested following a traffic stop this past weekend near Swea City. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies conducted the stop around 9:45 pm Saturday. After conducting a brief investigation, they learned that the driver, 41-year-old Tamara Sherman, was wanted on an outstanding warrant and she was taken into custody.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI after crash
SHELDON—A 64-year-old rural Sheldon man was arrested about 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kenneth Erwin Boone stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection of Pine Street and North Eighth Avenue after it struck an unoccupied vehicle, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kicdam.com
Emmetsburg Teen Charged Following Emmet County Traffic Stop
Wallingford, IA (KICD)– An Emmetsburg teen has been charged following a traffic stop north of Wallingford early Monday morning. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens tells KICD News the stop was initiated around one o’clock in the 2000 mile of Highway 4 on a vehicle that is said to have defective lighting equipment.
kilrradio.com
Curlew Man Arrested for Stealing Railroad Materials
(Pocahontas)--A Curlew man has been charged for stealing railroad materials from several area communities. On June 12th, the Union Pacific Railroad reported to the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office that railroad materials had been stolen from Rolfe, Gilmore City, and Mallard. Following a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were issued for 56-year-old Shayne Brodersen of Curlew. Broderson was charged with 2nd Degree Theft, a class D felony.
kicdam.com
Pocahontas County Authorities Make Trio of Arrests
The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office have made a trio of arrests for various charges in recent weeks. The first pair of arrests stem from deputies investigating a parked car at the Swan Lake entrance just before 1 am on July 29. On the scene deputies reportedly discovered drugs in the vehicle and 27 year old Andrea Wempe of Breda and 41 year old Bruce Christensen of Laurens were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Christensen was also cited or Open Container.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman charged for meth, more
SHELDON—A 24-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Sheldon on charges of unlawfully acting with, entering into a common scheme, designing with or conspiring with one or more persons, to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine; fifth-degree theft; providing false identification information; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
algonaradio.com
Weekend Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Algona Woman
–An Algona woman was taken into custody following a traffic stop near Swea City Saturday night. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s office, Deputies conducted the stop around 9:45 PM near Swea City. After conducting a brief investigation, they learned that the driver had warrants out for her arrest, and took 41-year-old Tamara Mae Sherman into custody.
kicdam.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Ayrshire Man
Spencer, IA (KICD) — An Ayreshire man was arrested for drug charges after a traffic stop last Tuesday. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office a deputy pulled over 45 year old Paul Hoadley for an equipment violation just after 10 pm. During the stop the deputy reportedly smelled marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle, discovering marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia.
kilrradio.com
Fairmont Man Facing Multiple Charges After Harassing Cancer Stricken Neighbor, Mocking Police
(Fairmont, MN)--A Fairmont man is accused of setting fireworks off in his neighbor’s bushes, mocking police, and a cancer-stricken man. 24-year-old Hunter Cox was arrested last week on felony charges of attempting to commit arson and terroristic threats. He also faces a multitude of other charges, including harassment, disorderly conduct, public nuisance, and unlawful deposit of garbage.
kicdam.com
Mallard Traffic Stop Leads To Warrant Arrest For Spencer Man
Mallard, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of charges from warrants following a traffic stop in Palo Alto County earlier this month. It all happened in Mallard in the early morning hours of August 5th when 47-year-old Robert Ryker was originally charged wtih failing to have a valid driver’s license, not having insurance and fraudulent use of plates.
nwestiowa.com
Three Sheldon men arrested for fighting
SHELDON—Three Sheldon residents were arrested Saturday, Aug. 13, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrests of 25-year-old Heraldo Jhoy Najarro De Leon, 39-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Amador and 18-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Garcia stemmed from an incident at a party Gonzalez Amador and Gonzalez Garcia were throwing at their unit in Deluxe Apartments at about 1 a.m., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Woman Dies After Her Five Dogs Attack Her In Clay County
(Rossie, IA) — A woman in rural Clay County died near the driveway to her home after being attacked by her dogs. The Clay County Communications Center originally received a 9-1-1 call Monday afternoon from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle crash on a county road near Rossie, about 12 miles south of Spencer. The caller told dispatchers he could see a person in a nearby ditch but could not get close because of a group of large dogs near the person. Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office determined it was not a crash, and the person in the ditch — identified as 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe had died from injuries caused by the five dogs that were all determined to be hers. All five of the animals were euthanized following the investigation.
nwestiowa.com
Two from rural Paullina jailed for theft
PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on charges of fourth-degree theft. The arrest of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from the investigation of the report of several unauthorized fuel purchases on a rural Marcus man’s account using a card taken during a burglary earlier this year, according to the Paullina Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested following search in Melvin
MELVIN—Two Melvin residents were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on Osceola County warrants for unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; first-offense prohibited act — prescription drug violation; possession of a controlled substance; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
kilrradio.com
Two Law Enforcement Officers to Serve as Grand Marshals for Algona Band Day Parade
(Algona)--Two long-time law enforcement officials in Kossuth County will serve as the Grand Marshals for the 74th Annual Algona Band Day parade this fall. According to the Algona Chamber of Commerce Band Day Festival Committee, former Algona Police Chief Kendall Pals and former Kossuth County Sheriff Steve Kollasch will lead the festivities on Saturday, October 1st.
hot967.fm
Mankato Man Sentenced in Drug Raid
A man has been sentenced to jail time and probation after being arrested in a major drug raid in Blue Earth County. Sean Michael Nelson, 34 of Mankato, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs Monday and was sentenced to 85 days in the Blue Earth County Jail and three years of supervised probation. Nelson was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.
kiwaradio.com
New Sheldon Officer Brings 15-Years Experience To The Job
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Police Department officially came back to full strength Wednesday afternoon when their newest officer was officially sworn in. Sanborn native Greg Jacobsma took the oath of office from Sheldon Mayor Greg Geels during Wednesday’s Sheldon City Council meeting. Jacobsma got his law enforcement degree from Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, before spending 15 years as an officer with the Sanborn Police Department. He tells KIWA that he was looking for a better opportunity when the Sheldon job became available.
kilrradio.com
Home Damaged by Fire in Fairmont
(Fairmont, MN)--A home was damaged by fire Tuesday evening in Fairmont. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Fairmont firefighters responded to 819 Reiman Court for a report of a house fire. Initial information indicated there was an explosion of a gas grill fuel tank outside of the residence. The occupant of the...
