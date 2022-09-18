ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Costco Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

By Nicole Spector
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

Across the nation, the cost of food is on the rise; in fact, we haven't seen these kinds of markups since the late 1970s. Although inflation appears to be slowing down , it's not as though groceries will just magically get cheaper than they are at present.

A great way to save on food (and avoid waste) is to buy it frozen. Most every supermarket and big-box store has an ample array of frozen foods, but the best place to buy such items is at the retail giant that needs no introduction: Costco.

GOBankingRates talked with Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com , to find out the eight best frozen items to buy at Costco .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEMv7_0hJeFiD000

Eggo Waffles

"At Costco, a box of 72 will cost around $12, which works out to about 17 cents each," Ramhold said. "Shopping elsewhere, you could pay as much as $7.75 for a box of 24, which comes out to 32 cents each. That means Costco is almost half the cost of other stores."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35poPv_0hJeFiD000

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks

"These are a great thing to keep on hand for late-night snacks or quick game-day foods, and Costco has a 5-pound box of them for $17.48," Ramhold said. "Other stores charge around $14 for 3.25 pounds -- that works out to $3.50 per pound at Costco vs. $4.40 per pound elsewhere."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVfPv_0hJeFiD000

Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend

"If you like smoothies, this bag of mixed berries is an excellent thing to keep in your freezer," Ramhold said. "Costco has 4-pound bags for $16.39, while other grocery stores will have 3-pound bags for $15.49. That breaks down to $4.10 per pound at Costco vs. $5.16 per pound elsewhere."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eod4d_0hJeFiD000

Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries

"If you prefer just strawberries, Costco has you covered there, too," Ramhold said. "A 4-pound bag will set you back $12.78, while elsewhere you can expect to pay around $4.77 for just 10 ounces. That breaks down to 20 cents per ounce at Costco vs. 48 cents per ounce at other stores."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tH5A_0hJeFiD000

Kirkland Signature Italian Style Beef Meatballs

"Get 6 pounds of these for $21.85 at Costco -- they're good to keep on hand and can be added to things like pasta for a quick dinner whenever," Ramhold said. "Other grocery stores charge around $11 for about 2 pounds, which means you'd pay 34 cents per ounce compared to 23 cents per ounce at Costco."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVMGm_0hJeFiD000

Beyond Burger Patties

"If you're looking for plant-based beef alternatives, Costco is a great place to look," Ramhold said. "A 10-count package of Beyond Burger patties will cost around $16 at the warehouse club; elsewhere, you'll pay closer to $6.53 for just two patties. Costco's deal works out to $1.60 each while other stores are $3.27 each, making Costco an easy winner here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Nzra_0hJeFiD000

Impossible Burger Patties

"If you prefer Impossible over Beyond, Costco has those, too," Ramhold said. "Pick up an 8-count pack of Impossible patties for around $12.67 at Costco, or $1.58 each. Elsewhere, you'll pay $6.63 or more for just two patties, which works out to $3.32 each. Again, Costco is a clear winner for meat alternatives."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsDLS_0hJeFiD000

Dr. Praeger's Organic Veggie Burgers

"Speaking of meat substitutes, Costco has a 12-pack of these organic veggie burgers for around $12.77 -- or $1.06 each," Ramhold said. "Elsewhere, you can get a 2-pack for about $6.41, which breaks down to $3.21 each. Once again, Costco is a clear winner."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 8 Costco Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

