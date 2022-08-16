ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact

There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republicans. There are independents, Librarians, and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
Seven candidates for Wyoming Legislature advance to General Election

GILLETTE, Wyo. — There will be some new and some familiar names on the General Election ballot this fall for representation in the Wyoming Legislature with the unofficial results for the Primary Election in as of Aug. 16. Bill Fortner won the Campbell County Republican Primary for State Senator...
County Voters mirrored State Voters for Top Five Elected Officials

US Representative: Harriet Hageman 113,025 to Liz Cheney’s 49,316. Wyoming Governor: Mark Gordon 101,092 to Brent Bien 48,549. Secretary of State: Chuck Gray 75,938 to Tara Nethercott’s 63,044. State Treasurer: Curt Meier 97,489 to Bill Gallop 49,643. Superintendent of Public Instruction: Megan Degenfelder 59,301 to Brian Schroeder 55,746.
North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results

Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won’t be officially decided until...
Gov. Gordon wins Wyoming GOP primary in bid for 2nd term

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while state Rep. Chuck Gray won the GOP primary for secretary of state. A competitive state superintendent of public instruction primary featured Republicans Megan Degenfelder and Brian Schroeder but was too early to call.
Final unofficial Wyoming Primary Election 2022 results

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Secretary of State’s office reported the final tally on Tuesday’s Primary Election at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday. Results will remain unofficial until canvased by local and state officials. Following is a list of links to contested state and local Primary Election races:
