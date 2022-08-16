Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact
There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republicans. There are independents, Librarians, and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
Democrats blast Minnesota GOP candidate's 'vote with bullets' remarks
MINNEAPOLIS — Democrats on Thursday accused a Republican-endorsed candidate for the Minnesota Senate of condoning political violence, when he talked about the need for “voting with the ballot before we have to vote with bullets.”. The candidate, Stephen Lowell, countered that he wasn’t advocating violence but instead simply...
capcity.news
Wyoming State Canvassing Board to meet, certify Primary Election results
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will convene on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to certify the primary election results and those nominated candidates who will be moving on to Wyoming’s General Election in November. The members of the board are Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Edward...
cowboystatedaily.com
Huge Crossover Presence In Wyoming Primary Election: 94% Of Ballots Republican
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tuesday primary election statistics appear to show huge numbers of Democrats “crossed over” to vote Republican in the primary. It’s a contest that stands out from past elections. From January 1 to Aug. 16 – the date of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Recount Results: Nothing Changed, Incumbent Loses By 13 Votes In Northeastern Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The recount results are in and nothing has changed in the House District 22 race in Northeast Wyoming. Allen Slagle won the Republican nomination by the same 13 votes as he originally did in Tuesday night’s primary election. Wyoming law...
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano joined by Ron DeSantis for rally in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The race for Pennsylvania governor stopped by the ‘Steel City.’ It was the first major event for Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano in the area. GOP heavyweight Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited to stump for Mastriano. It’s part of a tour the governor is on to bump up some numbers for Republican candidates nationwide.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Voters To Decide 2 General Election Races; Gray Wins Secretary Of State
Barring a successful write-in campaign, Wyoming voters will have to decide two of the five races for offices in Cheyenne. Governor Mark Gordon won the Republican nomination in his re-election bid, defeating Sheridan County’s Brent Bien and 2 other challengers by more than a 2-to-1 margin. Gordon will go...
Election Results – Wyoming Secretary of State
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, Chuck Gray is currently leading in the Republican primary for the Wyoming Secretary of State. Wyoming Secretary of State.
RELATED PEOPLE
county17.com
Seven candidates for Wyoming Legislature advance to General Election
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There will be some new and some familiar names on the General Election ballot this fall for representation in the Wyoming Legislature with the unofficial results for the Primary Election in as of Aug. 16. Bill Fortner won the Campbell County Republican Primary for State Senator...
county17.com
‘Today, Wyoming has spoken’: Harriet Hageman vows to ‘not waste any time’ as state’s likely new U.S. representative
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When Harriet Hageman first faced a raucous crowd for her election night party at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center minutes after her primary win was all but confirmed, she captured the mood of the event with a simple, direct opening phrase. “Today, Wyoming has spoken.”
cowboystatedaily.com
13 Votes Separate Candidates In Eastern Wyoming Race; Only Election To Get Recount
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Thirteen votes were all that separated State Rep. JD Williams, R-Lusk, and challenger Allen Slagle in their Republican primary race for the State House Tuesday night, with Slagle pulling out a narrow, 13-vote victory. The election was so close in House...
wrrnetwork.com
County Voters mirrored State Voters for Top Five Elected Officials
US Representative: Harriet Hageman 113,025 to Liz Cheney’s 49,316. Wyoming Governor: Mark Gordon 101,092 to Brent Bien 48,549. Secretary of State: Chuck Gray 75,938 to Tara Nethercott’s 63,044. State Treasurer: Curt Meier 97,489 to Bill Gallop 49,643. Superintendent of Public Instruction: Megan Degenfelder 59,301 to Brian Schroeder 55,746.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Red Wave Targets Incumbent Legislators In Wyoming Primary — Many Get Capsized
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Many incumbent Wyoming legislators had a target on their back in this year’s primary election, advancing to the general election, in some cases, only by the skin of their teeth, if at all. State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said he...
Sheridan Media
North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results
Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won’t be officially decided until...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pro-life Legislators, Group Ask To Defend Wyoming Trigger Ban, Say AG Hasn’t Done Enough
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying the state isn’t representing the pro-life argument fully in a lawsuit against its abortion ban, two state representatives and one anti-abortion organization have asked to join the lawsuit challenging the ban’s legality. State Representatives Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and...
Gov. Gordon wins Wyoming GOP primary in bid for 2nd term
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while state Rep. Chuck Gray won the GOP primary for secretary of state. A competitive state superintendent of public instruction primary featured Republicans Megan Degenfelder and Brian Schroeder but was too early to call.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
county17.com
Final unofficial Wyoming Primary Election 2022 results
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Secretary of State’s office reported the final tally on Tuesday’s Primary Election at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday. Results will remain unofficial until canvased by local and state officials. Following is a list of links to contested state and local Primary Election races:
NBC News
'The party left me’: Oregon’s independent gubernatorial candidate
Independent candidate Betsy Johnson delivered over 48,000 signatures – more than double what she needed – to get on the ballot for Oregon’s gubernatorial race. The former Democratic state senator joins Meet the Press NOW to share why she’s choosing to run without a party.Aug. 19, 2022.
fiscalrangers.com
Dirty Politics in Florida's Congressional District 11 Republican Primaries
Talk about dirty politics in Lake County, FL and US Congress District 11 elections. If you don't like dirty politics, share this with your friends. If this apparently well researched VoxPopuli story is true, it seems after reading the story, in my opinion, that a Villages area wealthy couple, Jennifer & Joe McMahon, who support Dan Webster for Congress in the current Republican primary race featuring Webster, Laura Loomer and lesser known Gavriel Soriano, plan for the husband to replace Webster (if he wins the primary) in two years. They created a PAC (Conservative Republicans for Responsible Representation ) to place recent hit ads (one is included below) against Laura Loomer, and separately (documented by emails to VoxPopuli) tried to convince Soriano (according to info he gave VoxPopuli) to resign and maybe endorse Webster. There is apparently no evidence that Webster knew about this effort to get Soriano to resign from the race just before voting day.
Pennsylvania candidates hold heavy campaigning night in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — The political spotlight was on Western Pennsylvania Friday. It kicked off early in the evening when political heavyweight Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined PA Republican Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Doug Mastriano. The rally at the Wyndham in Downtown Pittsburgh was the first major appearance by Mastriano in...
Comments / 2