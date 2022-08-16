Beauty and Wellness entrepreneur, Anna Belton set to host the Sunday Spa Day Experience workshop on the 28th of August, 2022

The virtual program that reverses Type 2 Diabetes through Nutrigenetics/Nutrigenomics and Functional Medicine. Type 2 Diabetes currently affects about 462 million individuals worldwide, a number that represents 6.28% of the human population. These people are expected to live with this condition for the rest of their lives as it is presumed to be a chronic condition. Still, all hope is not lost as recent research has revealed that individuals with Type 2 Diabetes can return their glucose levels to non-diabetes level (total remission and total reversal). But accomplishing this feat requires a lot of analysis that most physicians don’t have time for. Dr. Vanessa Nortey has however come up with a revolutionary program that promises to reverse Type 2 Diabetes using proven steps.

