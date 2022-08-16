Beauty and Wellness entrepreneur, Anna Belton set to host the Sunday Spa Day Experience workshop on the 28th of August, 2022

Read full article on original website
Extroverts and Introverts – Both are OK
Clinical psychologist Dr. Brad Koffstein has worked with children, adolescents, and adults on various personality, relationships, and human performance issues. He observed that some of the problems that prevent people from relating correctly have to do with their social preferences and modes of social energy manifestation. For example, we all fall along the introvert/extrovert spectrum, yet these personalities don’t always get along.
A Revolutionary New Program That Promises Type 2 Diabetes Reversal
The virtual program that reverses Type 2 Diabetes through Nutrigenetics/Nutrigenomics and Functional Medicine. Type 2 Diabetes currently affects about 462 million individuals worldwide, a number that represents 6.28% of the human population. These people are expected to live with this condition for the rest of their lives as it is presumed to be a chronic condition. Still, all hope is not lost as recent research has revealed that individuals with Type 2 Diabetes can return their glucose levels to non-diabetes level (total remission and total reversal). But accomplishing this feat requires a lot of analysis that most physicians don’t have time for. Dr. Vanessa Nortey has however come up with a revolutionary program that promises to reverse Type 2 Diabetes using proven steps.
