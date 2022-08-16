ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Looking for child care? Connecticut addressing shortage, but obstacles remain

By John Craven
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCaAZ_0hJe9TAK00

If you have kids, you know how hard it is finding child care. State officials say Connecticut is short 50,000 slots, but new programs are slowly filling the gap.

One of them is Smartly Fun in Shelton, where playtime happens in English and Spanish. Venezuelan immigrant Liliana Lobo started the business last year, and four kids are already on the waiting list.

"In Connecticut, we're really short infant/toddler spaces,” said Connecticut Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye. “We have almost enough preschool spaces for children, and after-school can be a challenge too for parents because of the short hours."

Bye visited Smartly Fun on Tuesday to highlight Lobo’s business. She's gotten $36,000 in federal relief money -- plus classes on how to run the business – through the Women's Business Development Council .

"She's taken over 20 hours of classes from how to gain business insurance to marketing, to understanding her financials,” said Louise Lisboa, WBDC's vice president of impact and operations. "We helped her apply for a startup grant for $6,000 to get this place open and running in her early months. And then we were really happy to support her earlier in the year with an expansion grant."

Lisboa said WBDC has helped launch 12 new child care centers and distributed $4 million to 210 businesses. The latest round of funding went out in July.

And that’s not all - millions more federal dollars are on the way. Day care centers that stayed open through the pandemic are receiving $130 million in stability grants from Connecticut’s share of the American Rescue Plan.

But there aren't enough workers, so many centers still have to turn children away. Instead, Liliana Lobo wants to see more smiling faces. Lisboa hopes the grants will help day care owners offer more competitive wages and attract more employees.

"They come every day in the morning and say 'Good morning, Miss Liliana!,’” she said. “That's so happy."

For help starting a child care business, contact WBDC . The state OEC can also help families find child care.

Comments / 0

Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage

The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Education
Shelton, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Shelton, CT
Education
State
Connecticut State
City
Shelton, CT
Eyewitness News

West Nile virus now detected in 17 Connecticut towns

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Mosquitos with West Nile virus were detected in 17 Connecticut towns so far this season. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station on Thursday provided an updated list of the towns. The list included Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk,...
WestfairOnline

Medical board disciplines two Fairfield County doctors

The Connecticut Medical Examining Board has imposed disciplinary action against two Fairfield County doctors. According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, Dr. Paul Aiello, a radiologist with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health, was fined $5,000 and had his medical license reprimanded for erroneously diagnosing a patient’s vaginal ultrasound results as “unremarkable” in 2019 when the woman had cancer. The patient later filed a complaint that stated Aiello’s mistake delayed her cancer diagnosis and she later needed a hysterectomy and chemotherapy.
FOX 61

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in 17 towns, cities in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Officials reported Thursday that mosquitoes found in 17 Connecticut towns and cities have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), and they said they expect more to come. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) reports infected mosquitos in Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care#Venezuelan#Wbdc
greenwichfreepress.com

Governor Declares Stage 3 Drought Conditions for Parts of Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut – Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland – will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Report gives first look at use of force by Connecticut police

A report by researchers at the University of Connecticut offers new insight into how often police officers use physical force to arrest or detain people. Since 2019, law enforcement agencies have been required to report all use-of-force incidents, such as hitting, kicking, or tackling subjects to subdue them, deploying pepper spray, using a stun gun or pointing a firearm.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

4 Important Questions For Potential Dog Owners In Connecticut

We’ve all seen the heartbreaking news stories where a home is investigated for having an obscene number of pets kept in squalid conditions where a bevy of pets are rescued and sometimes sadly we hear differently. We all know that one neighbor who has a dog that barks incessantly and we aren’t quite sure whether the pup is generally just yippy or if the dog is really unhappy about something.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Expansion Plans at Tweed-New Haven Airport Get Mixed Views from Neighbors, Travelers

Tweed-New Haven Airport is moving forward with plans to expand. This comes after the airport authority board of directors approved a new lease agreement Wednesday night. A major part of this decades-long deal is the construction of a new terminal, which will add more flights to the current 14 non-stop destinations. Those who travel in and out of southern Connecticut might notice changes in a few years.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

How big employers shedding office space in Harford is impacting the city

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Big employers in Hartford are planning to shed office space. It’s a trend being seen in cities nationwide as the economy emerges from the pandemic. Prudential Financial along with United HealthCare are shrinking office spaces, which is a move driven by the company’s shift to hybrid models and employees working more […]
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

101K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy