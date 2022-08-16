Six people, including four teens, shot in Memphis

Memphis Police Car, USA zodebala/Getty Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people, including four teenagers, were shot in related incidents in Memphis overnight, police said.

The first shooting was around midnight Tuesday, when officers heard multiple shots and saw a white SUV fleeing the scene, Memphis police said.

Officers responded to where the shots were fired and found an empty white Infiniti SUV in an apartment complex, police said. The SUV, which had been reported stolen, had bullet holes and part of a gas pump hanging from the tank, police said.

Police said they later learned that 19-year-old Reginald Felix, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy had been in the stolen SUV when they were shot around midnight.

A 25-year-old was also shot at the scene, police said.

A 14-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man took Felix, the 17-year-old and the 16-year-old from the apartment complex to Methodist North Hospital, police said.

While en route to the hospital they were shot by unknown suspects in a dark car, according to police.

The five of them abandoned the SUV and ran to the hospital, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at Methodist North Hospital at 12:47 a.m., according to police.

It’s not clear if the suspects in the dark car and the victims are known to each other, police said. No one from the dark car has been arrested.

Felix and the 16-year-old have since been released from the hospital and are charged with theft, police said.

The 17-year-old remains in the hospital and is expected to be charged with theft, police said.

The 14-year-old and two 25-year-olds remain hospitalized, according to police.

ABC News' Keith Harden contributed to this report.

