Billie Downey
Billie Downey passed on Tuesday, Aug. 16. She was born to parents Robert Chick and Carrie Rodgers in Graford, on March 29, 1929. Most of her adult career was in Retail Management, managing two Circle K’s in Graham and owning a restaurant in Houston. She is preceded in death by Her husband Hollis, her sons Donald and Charlie Ray, and grandson Shane Mikel. Graveside services are to be in Jean, at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, beside her husband. Arrangements will be with McMillan-Satterwite Funeral Home.
Graham Concert Association kicks off season in September
Next month, the Graham Concert Association will kick off its 77th season at Graham Memorial Auditorium. The nonprofit organization hosts six shows each season to provide performing arts for the Young County area. Graham Concert Association Program Chair Brendan Weatherman said the organization started in 1944 with the mission of...
A lasting legacy in Graham: Lu Allen’s continued impact on Lady Blues volleyball
The 18th annual Lu Allen Memorial volleyball tournament takes place Friday and Saturday at Graham High School and Graham Junior High School. The annual tournament serves to honor the late coach and a fundraiser for the scholarship named in Allen’s honor. Martie Lu Fulcher, later known as Coach Lu...
Search continues for Palo Pinto fugitive
A search is ongoing for a Palo Pinto County man following a U.S. Marshal Service manhunt that took place earlier this month in Young County. Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay, 30, remains at large after authorities failed to capture the man following a search in the Salem Loop area of Hwy. 16 S Wednesday, Aug. 3.
State releases campus, district A-F ratings
The Texas Education Agency released the A-F accountability ratings for districts and campuses Monday, with Graham ISD improving overall and in every campus from the 2018-2019 academic year, the last year the ratings were received statewide. The A-F accountability ratings are based on three areas of performance: student achievement, school...
City holds first budget workshop
The city of Graham held its first workshop Tuesday regarding the 2022-2023 budget and tax rate. Graham City Council members heard requests from the heads of the city police, fire and public works departments. Interim City Manager Larry Fields presented the proposed budget and tax rates to the council Tuesday,...
