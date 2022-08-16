Billie Downey passed on Tuesday, Aug. 16. She was born to parents Robert Chick and Carrie Rodgers in Graford, on March 29, 1929. Most of her adult career was in Retail Management, managing two Circle K’s in Graham and owning a restaurant in Houston. She is preceded in death by Her husband Hollis, her sons Donald and Charlie Ray, and grandson Shane Mikel. Graveside services are to be in Jean, at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, beside her husband. Arrangements will be with McMillan-Satterwite Funeral Home.

