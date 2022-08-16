Read full article on original website
celebsbar.com
West Hollywood Cancels Annual Halloween Carnival
What’s thought to be the largest Halloween Carnival in the country will not be happening this year, according to a post on the City of West Hollywood’s website.“The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community and the region that the City’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled for 2022 in accordance with protecting health and safety during the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads an undated post on the city’s web site.Interestingly, however, West Hollywood’s annual Pride event still happened on June 3-5 this year.
Asbarez News
AEF Announces 2022-2023 Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarship Recipients
GLENDALE—The Armenian Educational Foundation’s Board of Directors and Scholarship Committee announced the 2022 to 2023 Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarship Award recipients. Three $3,000 scholarships have been awarded to Armenian undergraduate students at accredited United States colleges or Universities. To qualify for this scholarship, students had to be of Armenian descent, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, show financial need, and be actively involved in the Armenian community.
spectrumnews1.com
Glendale's Americana hosting weekend 'summer block party'
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the weekend upon us, The Americana at Brand is making sure its guests know summer isn't over yet. Starting Friday, Angelenos heading to Glendale's outdoor shopping center can enjoy a summer block party hosted by Apple TV+ that runs until Sunday. The family-friendly event...
fullertonobserver.com
Fullerton Resident Turns 104
Avis Curriston, a resident at Sunnycrest Senior Living, turned 104 on August 6, 2022. The staff at Sunnycrest organized a Hawaiian-themed birthday party for her with cake, tropical drinks, and Alohi Polynesian dancers. Avis was the third youngest among seven children, and she has survived them all. She grew up...
spectrumnews1.com
Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'
California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
theavtimes.com
Original Stonefire Grill employee sues chain for age discrimination
A former longtime manager for Stonefire Grill Inc. who was one of the original group of seven employees who helped grow the restaurant chain from its first location to having more than a dozen restaurants, alleges in a new lawsuit that he was wrongfully laid off in 2020 during the pandemic because he was 68 years old.
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
westsidetoday.com
What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?
Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades. While Los Angeles’ Westside is known for pricey real estate, certain areas stand out among the expensive and exclusive areas. As reported by Forbes.com, these are the four areas with the most exorbitant prices in Los Angeles’ Westside.
Asbarez News
Death Notice: Shirak Khojayan
Shirak Khojayan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
westsidetoday.com
Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks
Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures. Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is a class action lawsuit, alleging invasion of privacy filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, that alleges that the trust company insisted on running consumer reports, rather than just credit checks on their prospective renters that was filed on August 10.
Headlines: New Mural in Inglewood to Honor First Mexican American Laker; Street Takeover Suspects Ransack a 7-11
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD officer Frank Hernandez pleaded no contest yesterday to an on-duty assault of a 28-year-old homeless man in Boyle...
NBC Los Angeles
Black Restaurant Week Begins With Amazing Eats and Events
Discovering an étoufée you adore, a wonderfully crispy waffle that's perfect in the morning or at any time of the day, or the ultimate sandwich, incredible omelet, classic barbecue plate, or elegant cake?. Such fabulous finds form the meal-based memories you'll keep near and dear forever, but something...
Eater
It’s War as Americana Signs New Soup Dumpling Restaurant for Din Tai Fung Space
It’s been a summer of dumpling drama in Los Angeles, thanks to a big shake up at outdoor Rick Caruso-owned mall the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Last month, Eater was first to report that Taiwanese behemoth Din Tai Fung would be leaving the development, heading across the street instead to the Glendale Galleria. Now Eater has learned exclusively that none other than Paradise Dynasty, a separate dumpling operator known for its colorful food and booming growth across Asia, will take up at the former Din Tai Fung space. Talk about scandalous.
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity
While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County
Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
NBC San Diego
Street Vendor Receives Generous Donations After His Fruit Stand Was Vandalized
A fruit vendor whose stand was vandalized and destroyed got the help he needed to get back on his feet Wednesday. After our story aired on NBC4 and our sister station, Telemundo 52, several viewers reached out, including two strangers who each donated $1,000 to Jonathan Alvarez Marquez. "I sat...
Parents call for changes to school playgrounds amid scorching temperatures
With little shade and asphalt reaching 150 degrees, parents are urging the Los Angeles Unified School District to make changes to schoolyards and ensure they don't turn into "heat islands.""We are starting in August now. It's the hottest time of the year and our playground is asphalt," said LAUSD mom Cecile Michaelis.The hot playgrounds and campuses are forcing students to be indoors to avoid suffering from heat illnesses. The mere potential of their children getting sick from playing in the heat concerns parents like Connor Clayton."The kids come home from school completely beat red, dehydrated, hot and sweaty," Clayton, whose...
Are L.A.’s Street Sweepers Just A Scam?
We’ll keep this brief so you can move your car to the other side of the street by noon. But the long and short of our beef today is this:. L.A.’s street sweepers are just for show. Now, why such bold language on a Friday? It must be...
Venice salon owner recalls seeing Anne Heche before crash: report
Richard Glass, the owner of Glass Hair, is believed to be the last person to have seen Heche alive on Aug. 5. He posted a photo of him with the 53-year-old actress on Instagram.
