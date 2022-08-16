Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
businessobserverfl.com
Women-led financial advisory firm receives charter, breaks new ground
Adelphi Trust received its charter from Florida Office of Financial Regulation on Aug. 12 at its office in St. Petersburg, officially making it the only trust company in Florida to be founded, managed and majority-owned by women. The firm will provide a range fiduciary services to clients, including investment management, wealth strategies, estate settlement, trust administration and legacy planning.
businessobserverfl.com
Recession conundrum reaches deep into the region, with multiplying impact
Jay Vandroff seriously considered spending at least $250,000 on three new trucks for his family-run moving and storage company earlier this year. Then he paused. And kept on pausing. Heading toward September, the company, Sarasota-based Yarnall Moving and Storage, has yet to buy the new vehicles. In talking about the...
businessobserverfl.com
Bank of America names new president for Sarasota-Manatee region
After 11 years with Bank of America, Erik Vatter is filling a big role. As the new president of the Sarasota and Manatee counties division, Vatter will focus on connecting the bank’s resources with clients throughout the region. He’ll also use those resources to address social concerns, strengthen economic opportunity, build strong communities and support local employees, according to the news release.
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County
Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
businessobserverfl.com
Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M
An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
businessobserverfl.com
Recession fears aren't slowing down RV industry's surge, area dealers say
Sales of big-ticket luxury items, such as boats and recreational vehicles, surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, even to the point that order backlogs became an issue for some dealers. Tampa-based Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY), the nation’s largest RV dealer, saw a 90% increase in sales between May 2019 and...
businessobserverfl.com
Home in Siesta Key listed for nearly $17 million
A new opportunity to customize the finishes of a $16.99 million home on Siesta Key recently presented itself. Sarasota-based Seaward Development has listed the home at 4136 Higel Ave. After 18 months of designing and permitting, the home is finally under construction. The estate, which occupies nearly 1 waterfront acre...
