El Paso, TX

UTEP basketball gets 20-game C-USA schedule

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
 7 days ago

The UTEP women's basketball team released its 20-game Conference USA schedule Tuesday , and while the Miner men have yet to release theirs, the conference portion will mirror the women's, reversing the sites.

UTEP will open its large C-USA campaign historically early, as the men host Louisiana Tech on Dec. 18 and the women travel to Ruston that night, beginning a league season that will feature a double round robin format. The men will close March 2 and 4 with a homestand against Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee, and the women travel to those two schools.

Previous: A retooled UTEP men's basketball roster begins off-season workouts

The schedule features a stretch of four games in seven days from Jan. 14 to 21, when the men travel to Rice and Charlotte before returning home to host the two Florida schools.

"Conference USA seems to get stronger and stronger each season,” UTEP women's coach Kevin Baker said. “This season may be one of the best collections of teams in recent history. We are excited to embrace the challenge of chasing a league championship"

The men have yet to release a preseason schedule that will likely be nine or 10 games, but they are confirmed to open at Texas on Nov. 7 — the first men's regular-season basketball game at the new Moody Center in Austin — and play at DePaul on Dec. 10.

They will also play two games on Dec. 21 and 22 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational against North Carolina A&T and either New Mexico State or Kent State. Presumably the Miners will also have a home-and-home with New Mexico State, which would be the final non-conference meetings before the Aggies join C-USA.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

2022-23 UTEP women's basketball schedule

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (MT) Nov. 5 # Western New Mexico 1 p.m.

Nov. 7 New Orleans 7 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Kansas City 12 p.m.

Nov. 16 Texas Southern 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 Texas State TBA

Nov. 25 & San Jose State 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 & Sacramento State 1 p.m.

Nov. 30 NM State 7 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Air Force 1 p.m.

Dec. 13 at NM State TBA

Dec. 18 * at LA Tech 1 p.m.

Dec. 29 * UAB TBA

Dec. 31 * at Rice TBA

Jan. 7 * LA Tech TBA

Jan. 11 * at UTSA TBA

Jan. 14 * Rice TBA

Jan. 16 * Charlotte TBA

Jan. 19 * at FIU Miami

Jan. 21 * at Florida Atlantic TBA

Jan. 28 * North Texas TBA

Feb. 2 * Middle Tennessee TBA

Feb. 4 * WKU TBA

Feb. 8 * at Charlotte TBA

Feb. 11 * UTSA TBA

Feb. 16 * at UAB TBA

Feb. 18 * at North Texas TBA

Feb. 23 * FIU TBA

Feb. 25 * Florida Atlantic TBA

March 2 * at WKU TBA

March 4 * at Middle Tennessee TBA

Home games in bold

# Exhibition

& Holiday Beach Classic at Cal Poly

*Conference USA

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP basketball gets 20-game C-USA schedule

