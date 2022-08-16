ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso police ID driver, injured migrants in deadly Upper Valley ditch crash

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago

A 19-year-old El Paso man was driving an SUV transporting seven undocumented migrants when he crashed into an Upper Valley ditch on Monday morning, police officials said Tuesday.

One of the migrant passengers died at the scene when the 2004 Ford Escape dropped into the waters of a ditch along Upper Valley Road near Artcraft Road. The six surviving passengers and the driver were taken to hospitals with various injuries. The identity of the man who died in the crash remains unknown.

The injured migrants were identified by police as: Jorge Omar Soto Ochoa, 24; Jose Alberto Vasquez, 25; Danny Escalante, 27; Martin Mateo, 32; Nelson Lopez, 23; and Juan Molina, 30. Their countries of origin are pending confirmation.

The driver, Axel Elias Ramirez Alcantar, of East El Paso, also was hospitalized, police said. No charges have been filed against the driver as federal and police investigations continue.

The smuggling allegations are under investigation by U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations while the El Paso police Special Traffic Investigations Unit continues investigating the crash.

Human smuggling: Border Patrol busts human smugglers in El Paso's Upper Valley, Southern New Mexico

Before the wreck, Ramirez Alcantar allegedly was driving the Ford when he hit a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle that had another vehicle stopped at the intersection of Upper Valley and Artcraft roads, police said.

Ramirez Alcantar allegedly continued speeding southbound on Upper Valley Road, lost control and went down an embankment, crashing into the water-filled ditch, a police news release stated.

The Border Patrol was not in pursuit of the SUV, but agents saw dirt and debris fly into the air before finding the vehicle in the water, police stated. The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team helped pull people from the vehicle.

Border law enforcement officials have said that smuggler organizations in the El Paso-Juárez region recruit teens and young adults as "load drivers" to transport migrants with promises of quick cash.

Teens have been involved in several recent crashes during human smuggling attempts in the El Paso area.

On Aug. 4, a 15-year-old girl driving a car with undocumented migrants hiding in the trunk was fleeing from a Texas state trooper when she collided with two other vehicles at the intersection of North Mesa Street and Osborne Drive in West El Paso. Several people were injured in the accident.

On July 27, a 19-year-old Juárez man was arrested on vehicular homicide charges after two men died when a Chevrolet Tahoe carrying 12 migrants rolled while running from the Border Patrol in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

The deadliest incident in recent memory was in June 2020 when seven people died , including four El Paso teens, and three people were injured during a human smuggling attempt when a packed car running from the Border Patrol crashed on a curve on West Paisano Drive in Downtown El Paso's Union Plaza.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police ID driver, injured migrants in deadly Upper Valley ditch crash

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. Officials say around 20...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

This week’s Most Wanted Fugitives sought by El Paso PD, Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Three victims threatened with AR-15 in Eastside El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 17th, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Gambel Quail due to a deadly conduct call. According to the City of El Paso, the investigation revealed that Andrew Paul Avila and Crystal Amanda King both went to a residence on Gamble […]
EL PASO, TX
KRDO

‘Prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding’ threaten nearly 10 million people across the Southwest

Nearly 10 million people across Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas are under flood watches Saturday, including Phoenix, Albuquerque and El Paso. “The stage is set for southern Arizona and New Mexico to potentially receive prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding today,” as a low-pressure system brings moist, tropical air to the Southwest in the form of heavy rain and thunderstorms to add to the already active monsoon season across the region, the Weather Prediction Center said early Saturday morning.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Money Sniffing K9 Catches Cartel Curriers with Cash in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street bridge in the 'safest city in America' intercepted $89,031 in unreported currency headed for Mexico. “CBP officers routinely conduct outbound inspections on traffic headed into Mexico,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “The outbound inspections are designed to identify and stop a variety of items including weapons, ammunition, and unreported currency.”
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

First responder describes sinkhole rescue in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– A heroic act by firefighters saved the life of a 72-year-old woman last week after her car was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed as she was driving in central El Paso. Among those first responders that helped rescue the women was Chris Carson, Lieutenant at...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Immigration Policy#Smuggling#U S Border Patrol#Ford Escape#U S Immigration
cbs4local.com

El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend convicted child predator

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted child predator, according to the El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the man is from El Salvador and was attempting to re-enter the U.S. illegally. Chavez said the man was previously convicted of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash at I-10 east and Piedras

EL PASO, Texas -- A serious two-car crash on I-10 east at Piedras is backing up traffic. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the clearing time is unknown. The crash happened around 5:03 p.m. For updates, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

More than 14lbs of cocaine seized at Ysleta port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Ysleta border crossing in El Paso, Texas intercepted 14 pounds of cocaine in a failed smuggling attempt.  On August 17, a 28-year-old female Mexican citizen was encounter by CBP officers, at the vehicle lanes arriving from Mexico at the port of entry. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

USO lounge to close at the El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas –The United Service Organization (USO) is now planning on closing their lounge at the El Paso International Airport. The lounge provided by USO, a nonprofit-charitable corporation, provides members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, a place to relax and included activities and like pool and video games, as well as snacks.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces offering free sandbags with floods possible

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – With heavy rain and flash flooding possible throughout New Mexico Friday and Saturday, the Las Cruces Fire Department is offering free sandbags to residents. Residents can use the sandbags to help prevent floodwaters from entering homes. LCFD says the best place to put the sandbags is around doorways where water can […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A retired El Paso judge is weighing in following the dismissal of 375 criminal cases. Since Monday, the cases were released after the District Attorney's Office didn't indict them within a certain time frame. A Texas law allows cases to be dismissed if they aren't indicted within 180 days. A total The post Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso teens recruited to smuggle migrants into the United States through social media

EL PASO, Texas – In recent days, we've seen juveniles used to transport migrants into the United States. On Monday, a 19-year-old El Paso resident was driving a car that overturned in an Upper Valley canal. One person died as a result, and another six people were in the vehicle during the crash.  Police said The post El Paso teens recruited to smuggle migrants into the United States through social media appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Smart meters coming soon to El Paso customers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric hopes to start installing smart meters in January 2023. These meters will allow customers to see in real time how much energy they are using per item in their household. EPE says the goal is for El Pasoans to save money. According to the City news release […]
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy