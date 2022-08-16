“It’s an exciting opportunity to lead the work of Human Services in Dane County, make headway around equity, lean into our role of being a convener in the community and really elevate the voice of our employees in the community and in the practice of human service delivery in the county,” Astra Iheukumere tells Madison365 about becoming the new interim director of Dane County Human Services. Her first official day was on Aug. 1.

