ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: August 19

Africa Fest is tomorrow! Plus, the UW South Madison Partnership community gathering space is a brighter, more welcoming place today thanks to murals by Lilada Gee, completed yesterday. Listen now:
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for August 20

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration open now!. according to a new report. a plan from the Black Caucus to reduce the jail population and bring the new jail project back under budget. New murals by Lilada Gee...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Real Talk with Henry Sanders: What’s Next? A Conversation with Wisconsin’s Black Police Chiefs and Sherrifs

The relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve — especially the Black community — is strained, to say the least. Madison365 convened an unprecedented conversation with:. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman. Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Madison365

The Rainbow Project’s 18th annual Rhumba 4 Rainbow set for Sept. 16

The Rainbow Project’s 18th annual Rhumba 4 Rainbow, Madison’s premier salsa fundraising event, will return on Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.-midnight, with an action-packed night of entertainment and high-caliber performances from professional Latin dancers from around the world. Every year, Rhumba 4 Rainbow raises money for The Rainbow...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Astra Iheukumere named interim director of Dane County Human Services

“It’s an exciting opportunity to lead the work of Human Services in Dane County, make headway around equity, lean into our role of being a convener in the community and really elevate the voice of our employees in the community and in the practice of human service delivery in the county,” Astra Iheukumere tells Madison365 about becoming the new interim director of Dane County Human Services. Her first official day was on Aug. 1.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Madison Black Restaurant Week 2022

Madison Black Restaurant Week 2022 is taking place Aug. 14-21 at various locations throughout Madison. Join us to celebrate Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers and dessert and specialty vendors during Madison’s 7th Annual Black Restaurant Week. And don’t forget to join us from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 21 at FEED...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Parisi
Madison365

Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito

We invite you to join us at Centro and be back in the community with Mercadito on Thursday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m. After 2 years of the pandemic, Mercadito is back with alegría and energía! Come and enjoy the Southside of Madison. Make friends, al ladito de tu gente, with community guests, music, handicrafts, and of course, food.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Summer Of Love and Community Connection

Summer Of Love and Community Connection will take place at Penn Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Summer of Love and Community Connection offers arts and movement activities for the whole family in the park. We all need more arts, exercise, and connection to recover from the pandemic. Join us for workshops in Power Dance, aerial silks, Peruvian percussion, West African drumming, Latin partner dance, street dance, capoeira, Zumba, Kathak dance (Indian classical dance), painting, and more.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

“White people have skin in the game.” Dr. Fania Davis brings decades of social justice activism to racial justice summit

Fania Davis, Ph.D., is a leading national voice on restorative justice. She is a long-time social justice activist, Civil Rights trial attorney, writer, restorative justice practitioner, and educator with a Ph.D. in Indigenous Knowledge. Fania writes and speaks internationally on restorative justice, racial justice, truth processes, and indigeneity. She will...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Free tuition program will expand to all UW campuses next year

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman on Monday announced the creation of the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, a new initiative starting in fall 2023 to ensure underserved Wisconsin students can attend any UW System university without paying tuition or fees, according to a press release from UW System. The program...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Firearms#Domestic Violence#Gift Cards For Guns#Alliant Energy Center#Sheriff#Cross Bow#Madison Gas And Electric#Tellurian#Robinia Courtyard#Girls Club
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro Replay

This week on Black Oxygen we look back at this conversation with Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro, President and Vice President of the MMSD School Board. We cover a broad range of education topics including their educational journey, the treatment and labeling of Black children, leading as a Black person in Madison and much more. This episode is filled with laughter, job and lots of wisdom. During this episode Ali says, “we cannot underestimate the advocacy of Black parents.”
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin”

The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Wisconsin Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala, titled Tributo, will be a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin” on Saturday, Aug. 13, 6-11 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. “It’s going to be a wonderful celebration. We...
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

End Time Ministries International gives away more than 1,000 backpacks at Back 2 School event

Bishop Godfrey Stubbs, senior pastor of End Time Ministries International, says that he was “overwhelmed” by the great attendance as his church hosted a Back 2 School Giveaway and Mini-Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 6. In all, End Time Ministries and community partners gave away more than 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to Madison-area kids at the annual event.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Madison365

Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County, Inc. announces endorsements for Aug. 9 primary election

Blacks for Political and Social Action, Inc., (BPSADC), a political action. committee committed to the advancement of economic and social justice for. African-American citizens in Dane County, has announced endorsements for today’s Aug. 9 primary election. Those endorsements include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate and Judge Everett...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy