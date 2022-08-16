Read full article on original website
It’s Only 10 Minutes: August 19
Africa Fest is tomorrow! Plus, the UW South Madison Partnership community gathering space is a brighter, more welcoming place today thanks to murals by Lilada Gee, completed yesterday. Listen now:
Madison365 Week in Review for August 20
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration open now!. according to a new report. a plan from the Black Caucus to reduce the jail population and bring the new jail project back under budget. New murals by Lilada Gee...
Dane County Board rejects plan from Black Caucus for Dane County’s Jail Consolidation Project
Dane County Board of Supervisors voted against the Dane County Board’s Black Caucus plan Thursday night that would have reduced the size of the over-budget jail project and called for reforms throughout the criminal justice system that would lessen racial disparities that exist in Dane County. The final vote was 21-16.
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: What’s Next? A Conversation with Wisconsin’s Black Police Chiefs and Sherrifs
The relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve — especially the Black community — is strained, to say the least. Madison365 convened an unprecedented conversation with:. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman. Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell...
The Rainbow Project’s 18th annual Rhumba 4 Rainbow set for Sept. 16
The Rainbow Project’s 18th annual Rhumba 4 Rainbow, Madison’s premier salsa fundraising event, will return on Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.-midnight, with an action-packed night of entertainment and high-caliber performances from professional Latin dancers from around the world. Every year, Rhumba 4 Rainbow raises money for The Rainbow...
Independent Police Monitor finalists to be introduced at virtual meeting tonight
The finalists for the City of Madison Independent Police Monitor position will be introduced at a virtual event at 5 pm Thursday, August 18. The candidates will have an opportunity to answer questions from members of the Police Civilian Oversight Board. Opportunities for members of the public to provide feedback...
Astra Iheukumere named interim director of Dane County Human Services
“It’s an exciting opportunity to lead the work of Human Services in Dane County, make headway around equity, lean into our role of being a convener in the community and really elevate the voice of our employees in the community and in the practice of human service delivery in the county,” Astra Iheukumere tells Madison365 about becoming the new interim director of Dane County Human Services. Her first official day was on Aug. 1.
Madison Black Restaurant Week 2022
Madison Black Restaurant Week 2022 is taking place Aug. 14-21 at various locations throughout Madison. Join us to celebrate Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers and dessert and specialty vendors during Madison’s 7th Annual Black Restaurant Week. And don’t forget to join us from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 21 at FEED...
Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito
We invite you to join us at Centro and be back in the community with Mercadito on Thursday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m. After 2 years of the pandemic, Mercadito is back with alegría and energía! Come and enjoy the Southside of Madison. Make friends, al ladito de tu gente, with community guests, music, handicrafts, and of course, food.
Summer Of Love and Community Connection
Summer Of Love and Community Connection will take place at Penn Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Summer of Love and Community Connection offers arts and movement activities for the whole family in the park. We all need more arts, exercise, and connection to recover from the pandemic. Join us for workshops in Power Dance, aerial silks, Peruvian percussion, West African drumming, Latin partner dance, street dance, capoeira, Zumba, Kathak dance (Indian classical dance), painting, and more.
“White people have skin in the game.” Dr. Fania Davis brings decades of social justice activism to racial justice summit
Fania Davis, Ph.D., is a leading national voice on restorative justice. She is a long-time social justice activist, Civil Rights trial attorney, writer, restorative justice practitioner, and educator with a Ph.D. in Indigenous Knowledge. Fania writes and speaks internationally on restorative justice, racial justice, truth processes, and indigeneity. She will...
Free tuition program will expand to all UW campuses next year
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman on Monday announced the creation of the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, a new initiative starting in fall 2023 to ensure underserved Wisconsin students can attend any UW System university without paying tuition or fees, according to a press release from UW System. The program...
Black Oxygen: Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro Replay
This week on Black Oxygen we look back at this conversation with Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro, President and Vice President of the MMSD School Board. We cover a broad range of education topics including their educational journey, the treatment and labeling of Black children, leading as a Black person in Madison and much more. This episode is filled with laughter, job and lots of wisdom. During this episode Ali says, “we cannot underestimate the advocacy of Black parents.”
Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin”
The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Wisconsin Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala, titled Tributo, will be a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin” on Saturday, Aug. 13, 6-11 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. “It’s going to be a wonderful celebration. We...
Committees recommend “no” vote on plan to bring new jail back under budget
Two committees of the Dane County Board referred a proposal to bring the Jail Consolidation Project back under budget to the full board with the recommendation that the full board vote no. If that happens, the board will have to approve a referendum asking to borrow and spend an additional...
End Time Ministries International gives away more than 1,000 backpacks at Back 2 School event
Bishop Godfrey Stubbs, senior pastor of End Time Ministries International, says that he was “overwhelmed” by the great attendance as his church hosted a Back 2 School Giveaway and Mini-Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 6. In all, End Time Ministries and community partners gave away more than 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to Madison-area kids at the annual event.
Packers Foundation awards $250K to Center for Black Excellence and Culture
The Green Bay Packers Foundation has announced a $250,000 matching grant to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, the first grant ever awarded to a Dane County organization through the Packers Foundation Impact Grant program. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is a community-wide effort to bring together...
CEOs of Tomorrow adds money management to offerings for young people
On the heels of a successful Summer Camp where children got to get a glimpse of starting and running a business, CEOs of Tomorrow is pivoting to focus on a big development for the organization that helps teens learn how to earn and manage their money. CEOs of Tomorrow focuses...
Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito returns after two-year hiatus with food, fun, & community
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito is back. Much more than a farmers’ market, El Mercadito is where community comes together. “It’s at events like this where you can just organically hang out with people and get to know each other....
Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County, Inc. announces endorsements for Aug. 9 primary election
Blacks for Political and Social Action, Inc., (BPSADC), a political action. committee committed to the advancement of economic and social justice for. African-American citizens in Dane County, has announced endorsements for today’s Aug. 9 primary election. Those endorsements include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate and Judge Everett...
