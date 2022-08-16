ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lentil Penne with Mushroom Cream Sauce

Earthy, crunchy, smoky and smooth: this dish gives you all the textures to complement the beautiful red penne. For the mushroom sauce, combine the chicken stock, mushroom cream, mushroom base and alfredo sauce together and stir well. Set aside in the fridge for later use. Bring a large pot of...
Chickpea Rotini with Chicken and Mushroom Ragout

1/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, diced. This protein-packed version of an Italian classic has savory hints of flavor from pan roasted mushrooms and truffle oil. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile in a large skillet sauté the shallot in olive oil for 2 minutes.
“Impossible” Vegan Florentine

Heat a rondo, begin to render out the Impossible meat in the blended oil, and break it up with a wooden spoon as it cooks. Add the garlic and cook for 10 minutes. Deglaze the pan with 8 ounces of the water from the pasta pot, then add the mayo and spinach. Cook for 10 more minutes.
Buffalo Wild Wings introduces its first pizza

Buffalo Wild Wings is expanding its bar food menu, moving away from its bone-in chicken wings that have long been a signature. On Wednesday, the chain introduced its first pizza, topped with boneless wings—which are simply strips of white meat chicken. The pizza comes in two versions: Buffalo Boneless Bar Pizza and Honey BBQ Boneless Bar Pizza. Each has a base of thin crust dough with toppings that capitalize on BWW’s popular wing sauces.
