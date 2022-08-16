Read full article on original website
Red Lentil Penne with Mushroom Cream Sauce
Earthy, crunchy, smoky and smooth: this dish gives you all the textures to complement the beautiful red penne. For the mushroom sauce, combine the chicken stock, mushroom cream, mushroom base and alfredo sauce together and stir well. Set aside in the fridge for later use. Bring a large pot of...
Demand soars for Chicago’s Italian beef sandwich, thanks to ‘The Bear’
This summer has been a very busy one for Joe Buonavolanto III and his family. They’ve been operating the Chicago-based Buona Italian Beef for three generations and sales have not only boomed at the chain’s 26 locations, “there’s been a huge surge in Shop and Ship,” he said.
Chickpea Rotini with Chicken and Mushroom Ragout
1/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, diced. This protein-packed version of an Italian classic has savory hints of flavor from pan roasted mushrooms and truffle oil. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile in a large skillet sauté the shallot in olive oil for 2 minutes.
“Impossible” Vegan Florentine
Heat a rondo, begin to render out the Impossible meat in the blended oil, and break it up with a wooden spoon as it cooks. Add the garlic and cook for 10 minutes. Deglaze the pan with 8 ounces of the water from the pasta pot, then add the mayo and spinach. Cook for 10 more minutes.
Chicken Carbonara with Peas, Applewood Smoked Bacon tossed with Chickpea Rotini in Lyonnaise sauce
1.5 lbs applewood smoked bacon, cut in strips (lardons) This recipe was created by Kevin Paul from UMASS. Cook the pasta in salted water for 7-8 minutes. Reserve pasta water and keep cooked pasta warm. Cook chicken breast to 165F and set aside. Render Bacon on medium heat. When bacon...
Buffalo Wild Wings introduces its first pizza
Buffalo Wild Wings is expanding its bar food menu, moving away from its bone-in chicken wings that have long been a signature. On Wednesday, the chain introduced its first pizza, topped with boneless wings—which are simply strips of white meat chicken. The pizza comes in two versions: Buffalo Boneless Bar Pizza and Honey BBQ Boneless Bar Pizza. Each has a base of thin crust dough with toppings that capitalize on BWW’s popular wing sauces.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Chicken Sheet Pan Fajitas Is an ‘Incredibly Easy’ Recipe
Ree Drummond makes a simple sheet pan supper with a fajita spin. Everything cooks on one sheet pan and she offers up a number of toppings to finish the dish off.
