PHOTOS: Greg Janowick's rugby career at Tennessee

Greg Janowick concluded his rugby career at Tennessee in 2021.

Janowick and Tennessee won a national championship in 2021. Tennessee (11-0) outscored its opponents, 373-127, and recorded three shutouts during the 2021 national championship season.

No. 1 Tennessee defeated Bowling Green, 36-31, in the 2021 national championship game. Tennessee led 31-19 at halftime. Janowick scored three times in the first 18 minutes of the first half, helping Tennessee open a 24-0 lead.

Tennessee and Janowick did not lose to a college team in 15s competition from Nov. 2019-Dec. 2021.

Below are photos of Janowick’s rugby career at Tennessee.