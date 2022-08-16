2022 Major League Rugby draft preview: Greg Janowick

The 2022 Major League Rugby draft will take place Thursday, consisting of three rounds and 13 picks per round.

The first hour of the 2022 MLR draft will be televised on FS2 at 7 p.m. EDT. Following the first hour, The Rugby Network will provide coverage.

Former Vol Greg Janowick awaits where he will play in Major League Rugby.

Janowick and Tennessee won a national championship in 2021. Tennessee (11-0) outscored its opponents, 373-127, and recorded three shutouts during the 2021 national championship season.

No. 1 Tennessee defeated Bowling Green, 36-31, in the 2021 national championship game. Tennessee led 31-19 at halftime. Janowick scored three times in the first 18 minutes of the first half, helping Tennessee open a 24-0 lead.

Tennessee and Janowick did not lose to a college team in 15s competition from Nov. 2019-Dec. 2021.

Greg Janowick (4). Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ahead of Thursday’s draft, Alex Goff of Goff Rugby Report provided analysis of Janowick.

“Greg is a fantastic college player,” Goff told Vols Wire. “Greg Janowick was a huge part of Tennessee’s amazing 2021 fall season and he brought a lot of power and aggression. As a pro he’d have to answer questions about his fitness. He’s a big, strong guy and his combine numbers reflect that, but can he build on his mobility and endurance to take it to the next level? That’s probably the main question. As with anyone trying to pursue a career in professional rugby, effort and strength of will count for a lot. If Janowick wants to put in the work, he can be an excellent professional player.

“With so many good locks going in the draft, he has competition, but could be picked up in the three draft rounds for sure, but if he’s an undrafted free agent, that might work better for him. He can move to a city, work hard in a team’s academy system or a high-level local club, show he can make the jump, and work out a contract from there.”