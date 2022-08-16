ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Gray, record-setting Aces beat Mercury 117-80, sweep series

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 27 points and eight assists and hit a career-high seven of Las Vegas’ WNBA playoff-record 23 3-pointers and the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 117-80 on Saturday night to sweep the best-of-three series. Las Vegas, which never trailed, also set WNBA playoff marks for consecutive field goals made to open a game (10) and most 3-pointers in a half (11, in the first). The top-seeded Aces beat Phoenix 79-63 on Wednesday. Las Vegas will play the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm or the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics in the best-of-five semifinals. Seattle leads the best-of-three series with the Mystics 1-0. Kelsey Plum added 22 points for Las Vegas.
The Associated Press

Malone cruises to second straight US gymnastics title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brody Malone cruised to his second national gymnastics title on Saturday night to cement his status atop the American men’s program with the Paris Olympics less than two years away. The 22-year-old Malone posted a two-day total of 176.950, more than five points ahead of longtime national team member Donnell Whittenburg in second and teenager Asher Hong in third. An Olympian for the first time last summer and a bronze medalist on the high bar at the world championships last fall, Malone has quickly grown comfortable as the standard-bearer for the U.S. men, a mantle he accepted following three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak’s retirement after the Tokyo Games. “It was never my intention to come in and take over Sam’s spot,” Malone said. “It just kind of happened. I don’t want (the pressure of that) to affect how I approach my gymnastics.”
