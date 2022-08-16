ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Beto O'Rourke makes Lampasas appearance during 49-day Texas drive

LAMPASAS, Texas — Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is on a 49-day tour of Texas. On Thursday, O’Rourke stopped in Lampasas and Pflugerville. It was pouring rain when O’Rourke walked into a crowded cafeteria in Lampasas. The candidate received a standing ovation from the crowd.
LAMPASAS, TX
TikTok Magic in Austin, Texas – Where Does This Airport Gate Lead To?

Would you believe me if I told you there's a magic gate at the airport in Austin, Texas? What if I offered video evidence?. Air travel is sometimes very stressful isn't it? Getting to the airport early, going through security, making sure you have your ticket. That's also not mentioning trying to keep an eye on your luggage too.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin stars in new film ‘Look Both Ways’ on Netflix

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Netflix romance flick is now streaming and it’s starring Austin. “Look Both Ways” follows University of Texas graduate Natalie who is facing two life paths after taking a pregnancy test. In one, she’s pregnant and stays in Austin, Texas to be a mother. In the other, the test is negative and she pursues her dream of moving to Los Angeles to become an animator, according to the show’s description.
AUSTIN, TX
17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Rapper Deezie Brown Quenches His Thirst

Somewhere among the McMansions of West Austin, Devin “Deezie” Brown pulled his USPS mail carrier truck over to the side of the road, hopped into the back among stacks of packages, and started furiously scribbling out lyrics for a new song. It was the summer of 2019, scorching hot, and Deezie had only one thing on his mind: staying hydrated.
AUSTIN, TX
Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend

FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
Video Reaction: Steve Sarkisian names Quinn Ewers Texas' starting QB

Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus for our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. We so appreciate the many members who have gotten accustomed to watching our Horns247 videos on 247Sports YouTube page, and moving forward, The Flagship and State of Recruiting — in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) — will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to SUBSCRIBE for free and CLICK THE BELL for all of the latest Texas video content.
AUSTIN, TX
Five Austin Filming Locations to Make You Feel Like a Star

Get your cameras out for the most memorable Austin movie moments. Austin's the music capital of the world, right? Well, it's no slouch in the movie department either. Famously filmmaker-friendly, Austin's streets and landmarks have been featured in dozens of movies over the decades. So whether you're heading to a Longhorns' game or headed to the Capitol, you're treading in the footstep of Hollywood A-listers and indie icons alike.
AUSTIN, TX
Steve Sarkisian says Texas had some ‘bad apples’ in his first season in Austin

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is preparing to enter his second season in Austin, where expectations are always sky-high. Sarkisian’s first year did not go as planned, ending the season 5-7 and losing six consecutive games during October and November that included an embarrassing loss to Kansas, the program’s first loss to the Jayhawks since 2016.
AUSTIN, TX
Isolated weekend showers; heavy rain potential for next week

AUSTIN, Texas — "Feast or famine" is often a good way to describe Texas weather. All summer long, we've been dealing with record heat and increasing levels of drought. But a fairly significant pattern change could bring several inches of rainfall to Central Texas between now and the middle of next week.
AUSTIN, TX
Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle

Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
AUSTIN, TX
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

