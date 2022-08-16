ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas

The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

One Chinese Buffet Restaurant in Tyler, TX Closed For Good

While I realize there was more than one Chinese buffet restaurant in Tyler, Texas when I heard people talking about Yami Buffet being closed in Tyler, Texas I had to investigate for myself. My wife and I had only visited Yami Buffet one time but we both enjoyed the food quality and variety, but we now know that the restaurant has closed down even if the reader board out front still says they are open.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Did You Hear that We’ve Got Koe Wetzel & Nelly Coming to Tyler, TX?

Our Inaugural Rose City Music Festival is happening on Octo. 8th in downtown Tyler, TX, and if you still haven't secured your tickets... GET YOUR TICKETS HERE . From the same minds behind Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, and the first-ever Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival, we are proud to bring the inaugural Rose City Music Festival, starring Koe Wetzel and Nelly, to the Square in Tyler on October 8th.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Can You Guess Where These Virtual Restaurants Are In Tyler, TX?

Have You Tried Any Of These "Virtual Restaurants" Here In Tyler?. I just found out that since I have a Amazon Prime subscription, I was able to get aNow one year free trial to Grubhub+ which is their monthly subscription service where members get unlimited FREE delivery on orders of $12+ from restaurants in the Grubhub+ network.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank

Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
MARSHALL, TX
101.5 KNUE

Here is the 600+ Acre Farm You Need in Chandler, Texas

As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $17,000,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.
CHANDLER, TX
tjc.edu

TJC Apache Belles Formal Announcements set Friday, Aug. 19

The event will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, in Wise Auditorium, located in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC main campus. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend. The Apache Belles are under the direction of Jasilyn Schaefer. Artistic director and choreographer...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Ruby's Mexican Restaurant third location opens today

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant officially opens its third location today. The restaurant, at 3502 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 408, will have its grand opening to customers today beginning at 7 a.m. "Tomorrow is the BIG DAY," Ruby's said on Facebook. "... the day many have been waiting for has arrived!"
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Summer bass fishing on Lake Tyler

TYLER, Texas — It's been a long, hot summer but it seems as if East Texas anglers are still catching fish. We recently took a little boat trip on Lake Tyler to find out where to fish, when to fish and what bait to use. We asked DJ Myers...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam

Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
LINDALE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After

A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
starlocalmedia.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. “Enoch’s Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel,” 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Cost: wine walk wine making, $40 per person; grape stomping, $70 per couple. Information: www.enochsstomp.com or (903) 240-1587.
HARLETON, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

