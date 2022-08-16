Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas
The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
One Chinese Buffet Restaurant in Tyler, TX Closed For Good
While I realize there was more than one Chinese buffet restaurant in Tyler, Texas when I heard people talking about Yami Buffet being closed in Tyler, Texas I had to investigate for myself. My wife and I had only visited Yami Buffet one time but we both enjoyed the food quality and variety, but we now know that the restaurant has closed down even if the reader board out front still says they are open.
Did You Hear that We’ve Got Koe Wetzel & Nelly Coming to Tyler, TX?
Our Inaugural Rose City Music Festival is happening on Octo. 8th in downtown Tyler, TX, and if you still haven't secured your tickets... GET YOUR TICKETS HERE . From the same minds behind Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, and the first-ever Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival, we are proud to bring the inaugural Rose City Music Festival, starring Koe Wetzel and Nelly, to the Square in Tyler on October 8th.
Can You Guess Where These Virtual Restaurants Are In Tyler, TX?
Have You Tried Any Of These "Virtual Restaurants" Here In Tyler?. I just found out that since I have a Amazon Prime subscription, I was able to get aNow one year free trial to Grubhub+ which is their monthly subscription service where members get unlimited FREE delivery on orders of $12+ from restaurants in the Grubhub+ network.
LOCAL LOVE: East Texas Restaurant Vows to Keep Prices Low for Customers
As many people in East Texas do their best to navigate higher prices for practically everything right now, one Diana, Texas restaurant owner has announced they will be keeping prices at a reasonable level. There's an adorable little spot sitting at 2205 Highway 259 in Diana, TX called Pop's Last...
Super Popular Tyler Mexican Restaurant to Open Their 3rd Location This Friday
Why have one when you can have THREE? One of the most popular Mexican restaurants in Tyler, TX is gearing up for the Grand Opening of their third location this Friday (August 19th) at 7 a.m. After a long wait Ruby's #3 will open at a brand new location at...
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
Here is the 600+ Acre Farm You Need in Chandler, Texas
As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $17,000,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.
tjc.edu
TJC Apache Belles Formal Announcements set Friday, Aug. 19
The event will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, in Wise Auditorium, located in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC main campus. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend. The Apache Belles are under the direction of Jasilyn Schaefer. Artistic director and choreographer...
inforney.com
Ruby's Mexican Restaurant third location opens today
Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant officially opens its third location today. The restaurant, at 3502 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 408, will have its grand opening to customers today beginning at 7 a.m. "Tomorrow is the BIG DAY," Ruby's said on Facebook. "... the day many have been waiting for has arrived!"
The World Famous Chicago Style Pizza was Created by a Wills Point, Texas Native
It's fun when you run across a "I did not know that moment." Especially when that moment is something that originated from East Texas. This particular tidbit of East Texas history involves a food created in the midwestern city of Chicago and has become synonymous with that city throughout the world, deep dish pizza.
cbs19.tv
HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Summer bass fishing on Lake Tyler
TYLER, Texas — It's been a long, hot summer but it seems as if East Texas anglers are still catching fish. We recently took a little boat trip on Lake Tyler to find out where to fish, when to fish and what bait to use. We asked DJ Myers...
Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam
Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
71-Year-Old Roy McCarty Died In A Fatal Accident In Anderson County (Anderson County, TX)
DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash that killed a man from Palestine. A bicyclist rode out in front of a truck tractor on US 79, a southwest-bound route, at about 3 p.m. Aug 18, according to [..]
Historic 88-Year-Old Stonehurst Home For Sale In Longview, TX
Our analytics show that you LOVE to be nosy and look inside homes even if you can't really afford them, so let's take you inside a beautiful and historic home that's for sale in Longview. The thing about older homes is they don't make them like they used to anymore....
18-Year-Old Molly Reck Dead, 1 Other Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety stated that at around 4.50 PM on Wednesday, a two-vehicle collision occurred. The location is reportedly on a road west of Whitehouse. Molly Reck, 18, of Tyler, was eastbound in a Hyundai Tuscon. Preliminary [..]
Longview finishes fall camp hosting a scrimmage with Texas High
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Once again, expectations are high for the Longview Lobos in 2022, and on Thursday night, they welcomed the Tigers from Texas High into Lobo Stadium for an intrasquad scrimmage. Longview will start the regular season on the road against McKinney Boyd, while Texas High will take on Frisco Lone Star at […]
Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After
A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
starlocalmedia.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. “Enoch’s Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel,” 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Cost: wine walk wine making, $40 per person; grape stomping, $70 per couple. Information: www.enochsstomp.com or (903) 240-1587.
One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates
Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs. “As a result, they have an increase...
