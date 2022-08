SANDUSKY — The Polar Bears put up a consistent across-the-board performance to defeat the Fliers at Woussickett, with all four scorers at 44 or better. Ben Millis had the best round of the day, a 41 for Margaretta. Mason Gurney led Clyde with a 43. Margaretta (170) — Ben...

CLYDE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO