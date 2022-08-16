ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Paralympic swimmer gets 'learning' bionic hand so sensitive it can be used to apply make-up - and creators claim can be updated with new gestures remotely via an app

By Sophie Curtis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

An Australian Paralympic swimmer has been fitted with a new bionic hand that is sensitive enough to apply make-up, and can be updated remotely anywhere in the world.

Athens 2004 Paralympian Jessica Smith was born without a left hand, but has had an uneasy relationship with prosthetics since a childhood accident.

Her parents were advised to fit a prosthesis to help with her development, but the device caused her to upset a boiling kettle when she was a toddler, causing burns to 15 per cent of her body.

'There's always been an association between the fact this prosthetic aid didn't actually help, it created the most traumatic event in my life,' she said.

However, her convictions are being challenged by a British-made 'learning' bionic hand that can receive personalised gesture updates via an app on her phone.

Athens 2004 Paralympian Jessica Smith was born without a left hand, but has had an uneasy relationship with prosthetics since a childhood accident
Her convictions are being challenged by a British-made 'learning' bionic hand that can receive personalised gesture updates via an app on her phone
Smith was fitted with the device in April at the age of 37. 'I think that I was ready to try something like this,' she said.

What is the Covvi bionic hand?

The Covvi hand is made of stainless steel and aluminium and covered with silicone and high-strength polymers to protect the internal components.

It is loaded with switching options to give users fast access to a multitude of grips. For example, a user could double-tap four fingers on the desk for quick access to a finger point grip for typing.

The digits are spring-loaded to provide impact protection and reduce the likelihood of damage. It also has a built-in flex wrist with a range of +/- 30°, helping to reduce strain on the user's shoulder.

Smith was approached by Covvi, based in Leeds, northern England, to try its Nexus hand.

She knew it would be an emotional challenge, but agreed to be fitted with the device in April, at the age of 37.

'I think that I was ready to try something like this,' she said.

Bionic hands convert electrical impulses from the muscles in the upper arm into movement powered by motors in the hand, enabling a user to hold a glass, open a door or pick up an egg.

Simon Pollard, who founded Covvi five years ago, explained the device is equipped with Bluetooth, which allows company's specialists to update it via an app.

'The fact we can change some of the things that the customer wants remotely is a really powerful thing and a first to market,' the chief executive said.

Some rival bionic hands are also app-controlled, but Pollard said the ability to send updates to a single device is what sets the Nexus apart.

This required anonymised data to be collected for every user - a task managed by Covvi's partner NetApp.

Pollard said Covvi had signed up 27 distributors globally, including in Australia, China and the United States, and he aimed to increase monthly production to 100.

Bionic hands convert electrical impulses from the muscles in the upper arm into movement powered by motors in the hand
The device is equipped with Bluetooth, which allows company's specialists to update it via an app
Some rival bionic hands are also app-controlled, but Pollard said the ability to send updates to a single device is what sets the Nexus apart.

Smith, who is a speaker and children's author, said Covvi was already creating new movements for her bionic hand.

'I've had a few kids ask if I can do different hand gestures, some polite some not so polite,' she said. 'I asked Covvi this morning, and I know that will be done in the next couple of hours.'

She said the tech was not just changing her life, it was changing the lives of her three children.

'They think it's amazing and I'm like half human-half robot,' she said.

She said the 'bionic' appearance of the hand was an attraction, given her pride in difference.

'I'm not trying to hide who I am,' she said. 'I'm adding and expanding on who I am by being able to access technology that's never been available before.'

Exoskeleton that fits into a backpack can help humans walk more easily by reducing the strain on their knees

Walking upright is one of the things that makes us human, but it's not the most efficient form of transport.

Now researchers in Canada have developed a lightweight exoskeleton that reduces the amount of energy needed to walk.

The device, the bulk of which is housed in a backpack, could allow a person to walk farther without tiring.

The exoskeleton also absorbs the kinetic energy of the wearer as they walk and could soon generate enough electrical power to charge a smartphone or other small devices.

For bipeds like humans, the sequence from when one foot contacts the ground to when that same foot touches down again is called 'a gait cycle.'

Most exoskeletons just transfer energy from one stage of the gait cycle to another.

'Walking is a delicate and highly optimized process, which makes it difficult to use exoskeletons to improve walking efficiency,' says Qingguo Li, a professor of mechanical and materials engineering in Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.

But according to research published in the journal Science, the device invented by Li's team actually removes energy from the cycle, helping knee muscles during the 'terminal swing,' or last phase of the gait, when your shin is forward and your foot is about to touch the ground.

IN THIS ARTICLE
