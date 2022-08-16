ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

KDHL AM 920

Marings to Lead 2022 Kenyon Rose Fest Parade

Tuesday at the Kenyon VFW it was announced Matt and Michele Maring of Maring Auction fame were the Grand Marshals of this year's Rose Fest Parade. The Marings have donated their talents, equipment and more to benefit the community on the west end of Goodhue County. The Parade was moved...
KENYON, MN
KDHL AM 920

New Glass Demo is Red-Hot at the Steele County Fair

A molten glob of glass turned into an artistic plate right before my eyes. Sam with Hot Glass Academy went to work with the ball of glass and a hollow metal pipe known as a blowpipe. As he heated, molded, and worked with the glass, he explained each step of the process to the growing crowd.
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
ROCHESTER, MN
New Prague Times

Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24

Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
MORRISTOWN, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato teen catches monster catfish on the Blue Earth River

Leroy McClelland IV shows off his flathead catfish catch from the Blue Earth River. A Mankato teen caught a monster flathead catfish on the Blue Earth River Wednesday. Leroy McClelland IV had begun fishing for walleye on the river just moments before he felt what he believed was a snagged line. He asked SMN not to share his exact location.
MANKATO, MN
KDHL AM 920

Oinker Open Scramble for Scholarships Golf Outing

The Rice County Pork Producers and Dakota Rice Corn and Soybean Growers will be hosting the Oinker Open Scramble for Scholarships Golf Outing Tuesday August 23, 2022 at the Montgomery National Golf Club. It will be a day of fun, food and gold for a great cause. Raising funds for scholarships for students in Rice and Dakota counties that are going to pursue a two or four year degree in agriculture.
RICE COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

(UPDATED) Pine Island Stand Off Has Ended

UPDATE - The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says the person involved in the stand-off has been taken into custody and no longer poses a threat to the public. Additional information will be released later. Pine Island (KROC-AM News) - The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says an ongoing standoff in Pine...
PINE ISLAND, MN
KDHL AM 920

(UPDATE) Missing Elderly Owatonna Man Found Safe

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Owatonna Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing elderly man. A news release says 84-year-old Glenn Schnittger was last seen leaving his residence in Owatonna this morning. He was headed to a store but has not returned home and has not been heard from since.
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash

The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
HUTCHINSON, MN
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Mall of America Chapel of Love to close after 3 decades

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- After decades dedicated to everlasting love, a Minnesota marriage destination is calling it quits.The Chapel of Love at Mall of America will close at the end of the month. It's been open nearly 30 years, and married more than 8,000 couples.The chapel's website doesn't say why it's closing, but says there's a "going-out-of-business" sale and discounts for anyone who wants to squeeze in a ceremony. MORE: Mall of America turns 30
BLOOMINGTON, MN
1520 The Ticket

Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?

If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M

Former Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and radio personality Carly Zucker have sold their Edina home. A certificate of real estate value for the home at 5105 Mirror Lakes Drive, first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, shows that it sold for $4.175 million, with the deed signed on Aug. 12.
EDINA, MN
KEYC

North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday has died, according to authorities. 32-year-old Karissa Beth Bode died at the hospital Monday evening. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash on the...
