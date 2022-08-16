Dr. Oz Goes To Wegner's? Or Did He Mean Wegman's? Or Redner's? In Bizarre Viral Video

Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's latest campaign merchandise. Photo Credit: Twitter/John Fetterman @JohnFetterman; Dr. Mehmet Oz @DrOz

A video television personality and Republican US Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz posted on social media in April 2022 has gone viral in August as Lt. Governor and Democratic candidate vying for the same seat, John Fetterman, turns the doctor's flob into fodder as campaign merchandise.

"I'm at Wegner's," Oz says at the start of the strange clip filmed in a supermarket.

He appears to have conflated the names of two grocery store chains — Redner’s and Wegman's — creating an imaginary third market called “Wegner's," the key word being imaginary as there is no Wegner's.

The apparent portmanteau was quickly brushed aside, and oddly not edited out, of the official video as the candidate laments the prices of vegetables. He says it's all about making crudités for your spouse, and somehow it's all Joe Biden's fault, but the confusing clip never clarifies how.

Here's the full transcript:

I thought I'd do some grocery shopping. I'm at Wegner's.My wife wants some vegetables for crudités, right?So, here's a broccoli. That's two bucks. Not a ton of broccoli there.There's some asparagus. That's $4.Carrots. That's four more dollars. That's $10 of vegetables there.And then we need some guacamole. That's $4 more.And she loves salsa. There's salsa there. Six dollars?!There must be a shortage of salsa.Guys, that's $20 for crudités and that doesn't include the tequila.I mean, that's outrageous. And we got Joe Biden to thank for this.

Wegman's is headquartered in New York with 108 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina and D.C. and Redner's has 64 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, according to each company's websites.

Crudités are "pieces of raw vegetables (such as celery or carrot sticks) served as an hors d'oeuvre often with a dip," popularized in the 1960s from the French word crudite meaning raw vegetable, according to Merriam-Websters Dictionary. Simply put, this isn't a Philly Cheesesteak or scrapple, which Fetterman decided to point out on his birthday, Wednesday, August 15, by launching new campaign merchandise. The new stickers read "Wegner's Let Them Eat Crudités."

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.