GHENT – At its July 21 meeting, the Ghent Town Board passed a new local law allowing for board members to use videoconferencing. The legislative intent of the new law is to give “the town’s public bodies,” which include the Town Board, Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals, the authority to conduct and participate in meetings via videoconference “so long as a quorum of [the] public body participates from a location where the public may be physically present and other conditions are met,” according to the law.

GHENT, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO