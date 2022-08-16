Read full article on original website
As School Year Approaches More Teachers Calling It Quits
UNDATED -- A recent national report indicated nearly 300,000 teachers have left the profession over the past two years. Monica Bryon is the Vice President of Education Minnesota. She says we've seen our share of teachers quitting here in Minnesota too. A study conducted by Education Minnesota says nearly a...
Minnesota’s Unemployment Rate Remains Historically Low
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's unemployment rate remains at an all-time low. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the state's July unemployment rate is still at 1.8 percent, the same as in June. This is the all-time lowest state rate on record for any state. Minnesota gained 19,100...
The World’s Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota
If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
Minnesota Named One Of The Best States To Live In
It is hard to argue with this! Both Minnesota and Wisconsin have been named some of the best states in the country to live in. There are always tons of studies done on things like this and Minnesota and Wisconsin often make the cut. A recent study found that Minnesotans aren't quitting their jobs as fast as those in other states as we come out of the pandemic.
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Minnesota Part of $450M Tentative Settlement With Opioid Maker
Minnesota is among the 36 states that have reached an "agreement in principle" with a major opioid producer. A news release from the Minnesota Attorney General's Office says the tentative settlement would require Endo International to pay $450 million dollars over 10 years. the funds would be distributed to participating states and local governments to address the ongoing opioid crisis.
What Was Your First Job?- Central Minnesotans Share Their Answers
We recently asked Central Minnesotans what their very first job was, and how old were they at that time. We had a ton of responses, and being out in the middle of the Midwest, it's not surprising that a lot of our listeners had their first jobs on a farm.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Local Sunflower Grower Says “Spread The Sunshine, Bloom Time Is Almost Here!”
Big Lake-based sunflower grower, Fish Sunflowers, just posted that their fields that have been planted in different parts of the state are just about ready to bloom, and as they put it, "spread the sunshine". According to a post from Fish Sunflowers those waiting to see the fields that were...
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
Unique Places To Get Married in Minnesota From Underground To On The Field
I had no idea that there was a wedding chapel inside the Mall of America until earlier this week when I learned it was closing. More than 7,500 couples have said “I Do” inside the mega mall chapel since it first opened nearly three decades ago. Did you...
Do You Run an MN Business and Need Help with Content? Ask Soona!
Do you have a small business that you run at home or want to build your brand? Do you want the perfect content to use on your website with your products but don’t know how to get it? Well you can defiantly get this and more with the help of Soona!
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
(UPDATED) Pine Island Stand Off Has Ended
UPDATE - The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says the person involved in the stand-off has been taken into custody and no longer poses a threat to the public. Additional information will be released later. Pine Island (KROC-AM News) - The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says an ongoing standoff in Pine...
Delicious Frozen Pizzas Recalled in Minnesota Due to Metal in Meat
Before you have that next Friday pizza and movie night, double-check that the pizza you are throwing in the oven isn't the one recalled due to metal pieces found in the product. Yeah, you could end up biting into metal...mixed with a little bit of cheese. About 13,099 pounds of meat products used for pizza have been recalled throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin,
The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In MN, In My Mind
Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
Who Are the Top Grossing Actors from Minnesota and Wisconsin?
A good number of famous people can call Minnesota and Wisconsin their home states, but these four names top the list of box office money makers from each state. The two male actors can attribute most of their fortunes thanks to being part of the Marvel universe, the actresses on the other hand have been working for years and have some memorable roles, but nothing as big as either of the guys, which is often the case in Hollywood, unfortunately.
Fleckenstein Bluffs Park in Faribault is Officially Open
Flecks Brewery started it's beer brewing operations in Faribault in 1856. It closed in 1964. Today the Fleckenstein Bluffs Park in Faribault was dedicated during a brief ceremony in the park that concluded with a ribbon cutting by a descendant of one of the final Fleckenstein family members to run the brewery.
Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash
The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
