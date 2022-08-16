ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AND POSE SELFIE SALON: Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall Township. The new "selfie salon" has more than 30 "content rooms" for taking photographs. Dressing rooms are available...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Correction: Prison Packages story

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In a story published August 14, 2022, about New York barring state prison inmates from getting care packages from home, The Associated Press included two erroneous examples of the kinds of items prisoners could no longer receive, citing home-cooked meals and cookies. Home-cooked or baked foods were not allowed even before the new package policy was implemented.
POLITICS
WFMZ-TV Online

Some Berks universities welcome students for move-in day

SPRING TWP., Pa. — First-year students started moving in to some of Berks County's colleges and universities on Friday. It's an exciting time for students headed to college for the very first time. "[I'm] excited and nervous, kind of," said Jacob Evans, a freshman at Penn State Berks in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lower Macungie OKs Allen Organ property redevelopment

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners on Thursday night granted preliminary/final land development approval for the Woodmont Valley project's second phase. The applicant plans to redevelop the roughly 14-acre property by demolishing the Allen Organ showroom building, located on Route 100 near the...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Human remains found near I-80 in Warren County, NJ

ALLAMUCHY TWP., N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey say a state worker cutting grass near Interstate 80 found human remains. It happened Friday afternoon near the shoulder of the highway in Allamuchy Township. State Police say they're still trying to figure out the person's identity and how he...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

New Home Depot coming to Lower Macungie

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A new Home Depot is coming to Lower Macungie. The township's board of commissioners approved a revised/final plan to build the big-box home improvement store at 5877 Hamilton Boulevard. The proposal offers a one-story, 136,048-square-foot retail building on 20.8 acres, with two existing driveways...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Paint-and-puff? Arizona 'consumption lounge' offers unique experience | Here Weed Go podcast

On the latest Here Weed Go! podcast, guest Jen Christiansen, the owner and operator of Arte Bella on 4th Avenue, explains how her unique "consumption lounge" space came to be. She explains how Arte Bella — which started as a mobile paint-and-puff operation after the passage of medical marijuana in Arizona in 2013 — grew into what is likely the first cannabis consumption lounge in the United States that also sports a full bar.
ARIZONA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Contractor's truck stolen from parking deck at Stroud Mall

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police are looking for the person who stole a contractor's truck from a parking deck at a mall in the Poconos. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent to the Stroud Mall around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported theft. A contractor working at...
STROUDSBURG, PA

