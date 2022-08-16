On the latest Here Weed Go! podcast, guest Jen Christiansen, the owner and operator of Arte Bella on 4th Avenue, explains how her unique "consumption lounge" space came to be. She explains how Arte Bella — which started as a mobile paint-and-puff operation after the passage of medical marijuana in Arizona in 2013 — grew into what is likely the first cannabis consumption lounge in the United States that also sports a full bar.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO